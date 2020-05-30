WEEK 8

May 28 at Sage Lakes

Format: 9&9, 2 man teams, 3 flights

"A/B" Flight

1st Gene Waton/Russ Buckland 102

2nd Robert Brosseau/LaMar Densley 103

3rd Alan Jones/Bob Moon 105

4th Bob Creed/Todd Beattie 107

"C/D" Flight

1st Val Denton/Blind Draw 96

2nd Ron Fohs/Michael Hill 99

3rd John Flinn/Marvin Lowenberg 104

4th John Streit/Alan Clapp 105

5th Dean Arnoldsen/Ryan Chipp 109

5th Kent Brinker/Tom Pilkington 109

"E/F" Flight

1st Greg Furrows/Brent Strong 100

2nd David Macfarlane/Brad Nield 101

3rd Kirt Johnson/Brent Palmer 102

4th Lou Town/Floyd Mortensen 106

5th Doug Hilde/Blind Draw 107

5th Remes Stewart/Bruce Brooks 107