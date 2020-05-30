WEEK 8
May 28 at Sage Lakes
Format: 9&9, 2 man teams, 3 flights
"A/B" Flight
1st Gene Waton/Russ Buckland 102
2nd Robert Brosseau/LaMar Densley 103
3rd Alan Jones/Bob Moon 105
4th Bob Creed/Todd Beattie 107
"C/D" Flight
1st Val Denton/Blind Draw 96
2nd Ron Fohs/Michael Hill 99
3rd John Flinn/Marvin Lowenberg 104
4th John Streit/Alan Clapp 105
5th Dean Arnoldsen/Ryan Chipp 109
5th Kent Brinker/Tom Pilkington 109
"E/F" Flight
1st Greg Furrows/Brent Strong 100
2nd David Macfarlane/Brad Nield 101
3rd Kirt Johnson/Brent Palmer 102
4th Lou Town/Floyd Mortensen 106
5th Doug Hilde/Blind Draw 107
5th Remes Stewart/Bruce Brooks 107