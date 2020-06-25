WEEK 12
June 25 at Sand Creek Golf Course
Format: 4 Clubs and Putter, Individual, 6 flights
Flight 1: 1st Mark Williams 73, 2nd Scott Crane 75, 3rd Russ Buckland 79, 4th Ron Sheppard 80, 5th LaMar Densley 81, 5th Bob Moon 81.
Flight 2: 1st Robert Brosseau 76, 2nd Jay Harris 78, 3rd Kent Davies 81, 3rd Tom McLaughlin 81, 4th Tom Cole 83.
Flight 3: 1st Alan King 69, 2nd Gene Watson 73, 3rd Alan Jones 75, 4th Bob Creed 76, 5th Ron Fohs 78, 6th Tony Nistl 86.
Flight 4: 1st Perry Graves 70, 2nd John Streit 71, 2nd John Flinn 71, 3rd Alan Clapp 75, 3rd Dean Arnoldsen 75, 4th Kent Brinker 78, 5th Ryan Chipp 79.
Flight 5: 1st Greg Furrows 74, 1st Doug Hilde 74, 2nd Brad Nield 79, 3rd Mack Galusha 80, 3rd John Davey 80.
Flight 6: 1st Kelly Boyd 67, 2nd Brent Strong 74, 3rd Dave Schjeldahl 78, 4th Scott Willoughby 80, 4th Jack Sheffer 80, 4th Craig Jones 80, 5th Rich Hentzen 81.