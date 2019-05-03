The top-seeded Idaho Falls baseball team is moving on to the 4A District 6 championship game.
The Tigers swept a doubleheader against Hillcrest on Friday afternoon at Melaleuca Field, setting up a district title game on Tuesday between I.F. and Bonneville, which swept Skyline on Friday.
For a conference that touted itself as the most competitive in the state from top to bottom, the best two teams had little trouble rising to the top this week.
Idaho Falls swept Hillcrest 22-5 and 11-4. Bonneville defeated Skyline 15-2 and 7-0.
Both I.F and Bonneville will likely remember back to early April when the Tigers pulled off a three-game sweep of the Bees. Since that series, the Tigers are 9-1 and Bonneville is 8-1.
“Everyone’s seen each other and it’s going to be a dog fight on Tuesday,” Idaho Falls coach Trent Johnson said. “I can’t wait.”
Johnson noted that both teams are peaking at the perfect time. The Idaho Falls offense has also been hot down the stretch, and when that happens, the Tigers are tough to beat.
Hillcrest (14-14) jumped out to an early lead in the first game, and then had to watch as Idaho Falls (19-4) sent 15 hitters to the plate in the bottom of the second, scoring 10 runs, all with two outs.
That was more than enough to break the game wide open and set the stage for the nightcap. Andrew Gregersen, who hit a two-run homer in the first game, picked up the pitching win in the second game, pitching into to the seventh and surrendering three earned runs and striking out six. The Tigers led 5-0 before the Knights got on the board in the fourth inning. I.F. eventually pulled away with a four-run sixth inning.
Looking ahead to Tuesday’s matchup won’t be a problem, Gregersen said, adding that what happened in the earlier series shouldn't have an impact on Tuesday.
“I’m just proud of our guys and the effort they showed today,” Gregersen said. “Hopefully we can carry it on to next week.”
Tuesday’s game is 4 p.m. at Melaleuca Field. The winner advances to the state tournament while the loser has to play a state play-in game next Saturday at Canyon Ridge High versus the No. 3 seed team from District 3.
IDAHO FALLS 22, HILLCREST 5 (5 INNINGS)
Hillcrest 210 20 – 5 6 3
IF 0(10)(10) 2x – 22 18 1
HILLCREST – Pitchers: Jace Hanson 1.2 IP, 10 H, 10 R, 2 K, 2 BB; Caleb Bateman 0.1 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 K, 2 BB; Caleb Harris 2.0 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 3 ER, 1 K, 3 BB 2. Leading hitters: Kolter Smith 2-2. 2B: Bracken Mason, Luke Patterson, Smith. RBI: Harris, Patterson, Smith, Koby Sorenson, Carson Tubb.
IDAHO FALLS – Pitchers: Cannon Thompson 3.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 K, 1 BB; Zach Lee 1.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Thompson 3-4, Jaxon Sorenson 2-3, Braxton Ball 3-4, Paul Wilson 3-5, Nate Rose 2-4, Cabes Wollf 2-3, Zack Bridges 2-3. 2B: Thompson 2, Ball. HR: Gregersen. RBI: Gregersen 2, Thompson 4, Ball 3, Wilson 3, Wollf 2, Rose, Bridges 2, Sorenson 2.
IDAHO FALLS 11, HILLCREST 4
Hillcrest 000 101 2 – 4 7 6
I.F. 203 024 x – 11 9 3
HILLCREST – Pitchers: Luke Patterson 5.0 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 6 K, 2 BB; Dallin Weatherly 1.0 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Patterson 2-4, Kolter Smith 2-3. 2B: Jace Hanson. RBI: Hanson, Patterson, Carson Tubb.
IDAHO FALLS – Pitchers: Andrew Gregersen 6.1 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 6 K, 2 BB; Jaxon Sorenson 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Cannon Thompson 2-3, Gregersen 2-3, Paul Wilson 2-4. 2B: Thompson 2, Ball. RBI: Caden White, Gregersen 2, Nate Rose, Wilson, Chris Dompier, Ball.