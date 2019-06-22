At Pinecrest, June 18
Championship flight: Low gross Vicky Brown 85, Low net tie Laurie Ballain 81, Sarah Fawcett 81, Mary Kay Jenkins 81, Pat Rath 81, Low putts Mary Ellen McFarlane 35
First flight: Low gross Carol Ball 88, Low putts Merylyn Bellhoff 32
Second flight: Low gross Michelle Black 96, Low putts Dianne Papaioannou 32
Third flight: Low gross Sharon Griffith 95, Low net Dianna Sonnenberg 70, Low putts Erma Jenkins 31
Fourth flight: Low gross Margaret Lowenberg 93, Low net Chris Cammack 69, Low putts Alice Lundberg 32
Fifth flight: Low gross Karin Smith 96, Low net tie Susan Nelson 71, Glennis Lahr 71, Yvonne Scheldahl 71, Low putts Renee Wuska 36
Sixth flight: Low gross Shlene Cox 106, Low net Margie Clark 70, Diane Manship 31
Seventh flight: Low net Gert Say 70, 2nd Low net Marge Tomasek 73, Low putts Sherri Mace 33
At Sage Lakes, June 19
Championship flight: Low gross Rena Nelson 81, Low net Vicky Brown 70, Low putts Vickie Davis 31
First flight: Low gross Merlyn Belhoff 88, Low net tie Carol Ball 68, Leslie Rockwood 68, Low putts Sunmi Lui 32
Second flight: Low gross Esther Lash 88, Low net tie Dianna Sonnenberg 66, Nita Hix 66, Low putts Sharon Griffith 29
Third flight: Low gross Venita Tortel 96, Low net Judy Jolley 67, Low putts Kelly Flaharty 33
Fourth flight: Low gross Julie Gaffney 100, Low net tie Schlene Cox 67, Diane Steadham 67, Yvonne Schjeldahl 33
Fifth flight: Low net Kay Bare 65, Low putts Susan Bower 35