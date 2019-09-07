Pinecrest Sept. 3
Championship flight: Low gross Laurie Ballain 82, Low net Ginny Rasmussen 72, Low putts Rena Nelson 29.
First flight: Low gross Sarah Fawcett 85, Low net Chris Cammack 71, Low putts Stacey Watson 31.
Second flight: Low gross Mary Davis 95, Low net Margaret Lowenberg 69, 2nd Low net Karin Smith 70, Low putts Kathy Buckland 33.
Third flight: Low gross Treva Bolton 99, Low net Mary Pilkington 65, 2nd Low net Kelly Flaherty 69, Low putts Judy Jolley 31.
Fourth flight: Low net tie Elaine Thompson 71, Susan Bower 71, 2nd Low net Kay Bare 75, Low putts Gert Say.
Sand Creek Sept. 4
Championship flight: Low gross Laurie Ballain 80, Low net Mary Kay Jenkins 68, Low putts Judy Sahr 33.
First flight: Low gross Sarah Fawcett 87, Low net Diana Sonnenberg 62, 2nd Low net, Julie Severson 63, Low putts Judy Weiszhaar 31.
Second flight: Low gross Sharon Griffith 88, Low net Nita Hix 63, Low putts Chris Cammack 34.
Third flight: Low gross Judy Jolley 95, Low net Susan Nelson 63, Low putts Margie Clark 36.
Fourth flight: Low net Elaine Thompson 64, Low gross Diane Manship 101, Low putts Jayne Campbell 40.