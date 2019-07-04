Idaho Falls Women's Golf Association
Pinecrest on July 2
Championship flight: Low gross Melinda Howard 80, Low Ginny Rasmussen 73, Low putts Rena Nelson 29.
First flight: Low gross Mary Kay Jenkins 88, 2nd Low gross tie Judy Weiszhaar 94, Carol Ball 94, Ginger Reid 94, Low net Tracie Detrick 72, Low putts Leslie Rockwood 33.
Second flight: Low gross Dianne Papaioannou 93, 2nd Low gross tie Nita Hix 96, Julie Severson 96, Low net tie, Chris Cammack 70, Dianne Hendrickson 70, Sue Tihista 70, Low putts Margaret Spruill 32.
Third Flight: Low gross Margaret Lowenberg 90, 2nd Low gross Julie Gaffney 100, Low net Susan Bower 67, 2nd Low net Glennis Lahr 72, Low putts Treva Bolton 32
Fourth flight: Low net Jayne Campbell 65, 2nd Low net Kay Bare 71, Low putts Gert Say 34
Sage Lakes
Championship flight: Low gross Melinda Howard 71, 2nd Low gross Laurie Ballain 76, Low net Vicky Brown 67, Low putts Judy Sahr 31.
First flight: Low gross Mary Kay Jenkins 78, Low net Paulette Ball 61, Low putts Leslie Rockwood 29.
Second flight: Low gross Diane Hendrickson 89, 2nd Low gross net Nita Hix 90, Low net Judy Jolley 61, Low putts Chris Cammack 30.
Third flight: Low net Jayne Campbell 60, Low putts Carol Irvine 33.