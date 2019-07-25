Idaho Falls Women’s Golf Association
Sage Lakes on July 24th
Championship flight: Low gross Melinda Howard 74, Low net Annie Davis 66, 2nd Low net Holly Killian 67, Fewest putts tie Mary Kay Jenkins 32, Kristy Wachs 32, Ginny Rasmussen 32.
First flight: Low gross Carol Ball 76, 2nd Low gross Vicky Lynn Davis 83, Low net Judy Weiszhaar 60, Low putts Stacy Watson 29.
Second flight: Low gross Paulette Ball 86, 2nd Low gross Esther Lash 91, Low net tie Kathy Buckland 62, Julie Merrell 62, Low putts Sharon Griffith 29.
Third flight: Low gross Julie Gaffney 91, Low net Shlene Cox 62, Low putts Judy Jolley 29
Fourth flight: Low net Jayne Campbell 59, 2nd Low net 60, Low putts Susan Bower 34.