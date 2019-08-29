Pinecrest on Tuesday
Championship flight: Low gross Laurie Ballain 84, Low net tie Carol Ball 73, Vada Molen 73, 2nd Low net Ginny Rasmussen 74, Low putts tie Annie Davis 28, Judy Sahr 28
First flight: Low gross Ginger Reid 91, Low net Michelle Black 74, Low putts Paulette Ball 36.
Second flight: Low gross Diane Hendrickson 92, Low net Mary Davis 66, 2nd Low net Kathy Buckland 68, Low putts tie Alice Lundberg 33, Nita Hix 33, Nancy Defelici 33
Third flight: Low gross Margaret Lowenberg 89, Low Net Karin Smith 63, 2nd Low net tie, Mary Pilkington 67, Judy Jolley 67, Low putts Diane Steadham 30
Fourth flight: Low net Elaine Thompson, 2nd Low net Kay Bare 74, Low gross Barbara Griffin 107, Low putts Gert Say 34.
Sage Lakes on Wednesday
Championship flight: Low gross Laurie Ballain 76, Low net Vada Molen 66, Low putts Holly Killian 28.
First flight: Low gross Nellie Dole 80, Low net Sunmi Lui 60, 2nd Low net tie Sarah Fawcett 61, Judy Weiszhaar 61, Low putts tie Merlyn Belloff 36, Paulette Ball 36
Second flight: Low gross Diana Sonnenberg 83, Low net Nita Hix 57, Low putts Nancy Defelici 33.
Third flight: Low gross tie Susan Nelson 92, Renee Wuska 92, Low net Julie Gaffney 62, Low putts Kathy Buckland 35.
Fourth flight: Low Net Elaine Thompson 53, Low gross Susan Bower 98, Low putts Margie Clark 36.