Results for Idaho Falls Women’s Golf Association
Pinecrest 6-14-2022
Championship flight: Low gross Laurie Ballain 90, low putts Kristy Wachs 36
First flight: Low gross Joan Ozmun and Ginger Reid 92, low net Carol Ball 72, low putts Katie Searle and Merlyn Belloff 35.
Second flight: Low gross Sharon Griffith 91, low putts Sandy Wierman 31.
Sandcreek 6-15-2022
Championship flight: Low gross Malinda Howard 85, low net Laurie Ballain 80, low putts Rena Nelson 33
First flight: Low gross Ginger Reid 88, 2nd low gross Joan Ozmun, Annie Davis and Mary Kay Jenkins 94, low net Carol Ball 75, 2nd low net Judy Weiszhaar 76, low putts Merlyn Belloff 35
Second flight: Low gross Stacey Watson 83, 2nd low gross Sandra Wierman 98, low net Sally Burrell 74, low putts Sharon Griffith and Paulette Ball 34
Third flight: Low gross Susan Nelson 108, low putts Alice Lundberg 35
Fourth flight: Low gross Kate Sica 115, low net Yvonne Schjeldahl 72, low putts Susan Bower 35.
Pinecrest 6-21-2022
Championship flight: Low gross Rena Nelson and Sarah Fawcett 88, low net Kristy Wachs and Pat Rath 74, low putts Laurie Ballain 33.
First flight: Low gross Cathy Rae 84, 2nd low gross Stacey Watson 88, low net Ginger Reid 70, low putts Carol Ball 27.
Second flight: Low gross Nita Hix 92, 2nd low gross Kris Foster 95, low net Chris Cammack and Paulette Ball 74, 2nd low net Julie Finup and Vicki Johnson 75, low putts Jackie Larsen 32.
Third flight: Low gross Susan Nelson 93, 2nd low gross Karin Armstrong 101, low net Sally Burrell 70, low putts Judy Jolley 33.
Fourth flight: Low gross Susan Bower 108, low net Jayne Campbell 73, 2nd low net Yvonne Schjeldahl 75, low putts Treva Bolton 33.
Sage Lakes 6-22-2022
Championship flight: Low gross Rena Nelson and Laurie Ballain 81, low net Kristy Wachs and Pat Rath 74, low putts Nellie Dole 33
First flight: Low gross Annie Davis 82, 2nd low gross Stacey Watson 84, low net Cathy Rae 68, 2nd low net Carol Ball 72, low putts Ginger Reid 32.
