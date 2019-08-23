At Pinecrest on Tuesday
Championship flight: Low gross Laurie Ballain 79, 2nd Low gross Vicky Brown 88, Low net tie Vada Molen 74, Mary Kay Jenkins 74, Low putts Annie Davis 29.
First flight: Low gross Ginger Reid 88, Low net Merlyn Belhoff 69, Low putts Judy Weiszhaar 31.
Second flight: Low gross Diana Sonnenberg 89, 2nd Low gross Vicki Johnson 93, Low net tie Kathy Buckland 66, Nancy Defilici 66, Alice Lundberg 66, 2nd Low net tie, Glennis Lahr 69, Erma Jenkins 69, Sherri Vollmer 69, Karin Smith 69, Low putts Sharon Griffiths 34.
Third flight: Low gross Renee Wuska 95, Low net Diane Steadham 64, 2nd Low gross tie Treva Bolton 100, Julie Gaffney 100, Laura Haddix 100, Low putts Mary Pilkington 28
Fourth flight: Low net Elaine Thompson 62, Low gross tie Diane Manship 106, Barbara Griffin 106, Low putts Jayne Campbell 31.
Sand Creek on Tuesday
Championship flight: Low gross Vicky Brown 79, Low net tie Ginny Rasmussen 71, Vada Molen 71, 2nd Low net Rena Nelson 74, Low putts Carol Ball 33.
First flight: Low gross Sarah Fawcett 87, 1st Low net tie, Judy Weiszhaar 66, Sunmi Lui 66, Low putts Chris Cammack 33.
Third flight: Low gross Judy Jolley 97, 2nd Low gross Kathy Buckland 99, Low net Treva Bolton 63, Low putts Susan Nelson 33.
Fourth flight: Low net Kay Bare 66, Low putts Diane Manship 33.