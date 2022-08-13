Pinecrest 8-9-2022
Championship flight: Low gross Melinda Howard 76, low net Ginny Rasmussen 71, low putts Rena Nelson 29.
First flight: Low gross Ginger Reid 85, 2nd low gross Mary Kay Jenkins, Kris Foster and Carol Ball 89, low net CJ Green 69, low putts Annie Davis 32.
Second flight: Low gross Julie Finup 87, 2nd low gross Judy Weiszhaar 88, low net Nancy Watson 67, 2nd low net Nita Hix and Sandra Wierman 72, low putts Julie Severson 32.
Third flight: Low gross Sharon Price 99, low net Alice Lundberg 75, low putts Bobbi Finlayson 32.
Fourth flight: Low gross Yvonne Schjeldahl 110, low net Sherry Mace 72, low putts Kate Sica and Susan Bower 38.
Sandcreek 8-10-2022
Championship flight: Low gross Rena Nelson 80, low putts Vicky Brown 31.
First flight: Low gross Joan Ozmun 81, 2nd low gross Carol Ball 92, low net Ginger Reid 73, low putts Mary Kay Jenkins 29.
Second flight: Low gross Judy Weizhaar and Merlyn Belloff 92, low net Chris Cammack 74, low putts Nita Hix 37.
Third flight: Low gross Donna Hill 98, low net Rene Wuska 73, low putts Alice Lundberg 35.
Fourth flight: Low net Judy Jolley 73, low putts Yvonne Schjeldahl 38.
