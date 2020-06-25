Results
Pinecrest 6-23-20
Championship Flight: Low Gross Melinda Howard 75, Low Putts Annie Davis 27.
First Flight: Low Gross Mary Kay Jenkins 87, Low Net Carol Ball 71, 2nd Low Gross Ginny Rasmussen 89, 2nd Low Net Judy Weiszhaar 74, Low Putts Judy Sahr 32.
Second Flight: Low Gross Georgia Mousaw 91, Low Net Nancy Watson 74, 2nd Low Gross Deborah McElroy 96, 2nd Low Net Kathy Buckland 76, Low Putts Merlyn Belloff 28.
Third Flight: Low Gross Margaret Lowenberg 91, Low Net Susan Nelson 72, 2nd Low Gross Kelly Flaherty 98, 2nd Low Net (tie) Michelle Black and Julie Merrill 77, Low Putts Alice Lundberg 28.
Fourth Flight: Low Gross Chris Cammack 95, Low Net Candice Pruitt 74, 2nd Low Gross Yvonne Schjekdahl 109, 2nd Low Net Jayne Campbell 79, Low Putts Renee Wuska 30.
Fifth Flight: Low Gross Kay Bare 80, 2nd Low Net (tie)Nancy Morse and Marge Tomasek 81, Low Putts Shlene Cox 32.
Sage Lakes 6-24-20
Championship Flight: Low Gross (tie) Laurie Ballain and Melinda Howard 76, Low Net Sarah Fawcett 69, Low Putts (tie) Kristy Wachs and Annie Davis 32.
First Flight: Low Gross Mary Kay Jenkins 76, Low Net Judy Weiszhaar 68, 2nd Low Gross Pat Rath 80, Low Putts (tie) Carol Ball and Judy Sahr 33.
Second Flight: Low Gross Georgia Mousaw 87, Low Net Nancy Difelici 69, 2nd Low Gross (tie) Lois Akers and Sharon Griffith 91, Low Putts Diana Sonnenberg 31.
Third Flight: Low Gross (tie) Renee Wuska, Judy Jolley, Jackie Larsen 89, Low Net Chris Cammack 73, Low Putts (tie) Susan Nelson and Treva Bolton 35.
Fourth Flight: Low Gross Diane Manship 97, Low Net Jane Welch 68, 2nd Low Net Gert Say 73, Low Putts Susan Bower 34.