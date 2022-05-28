Sage Lakes 5-25-2022
Championship flight: Low gross Laurie Ballain 78, low putts Vicky Brown 30.
First flight: Low gross Annie Davis 79, 2nd low gross Mary Kay Jenkins and Carol Ball 85, low net Cathy Rae 71, low putts Ginger Reid.
Second flight: Low gross Sandera Wierman and Julie Finup 86, 2nd low gross Esther Lash 90, low net Nita Hix 71, 2nd low net Sharon Griffith 73, low putts Nancy Difelici 34.
Third flight: Low gross Chris Cammack 90, low net Susan Nelson 69, low putts Alice Lundberg 32.
Fourth flight: Low net Jayne Campbell 70, low putts Yvonne Schjeldahl 41.
