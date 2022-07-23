Pinecrest Past President’s and Cancer Awareness Scramble 7-19-2022
1st Place: Laurie Ballain, Sharon Griffith and Margie Clark 64.
2nd Place: Melinda Howard, Nancy Watson and Martha Arrington 65.
3rd Place: Rena Nelson, Elaine Thompson, and Stacey Watson 67.
4th Place: Pat Rath, Nancy Difelici, Lisa Harvego and Judy Jolley 68.
Sandcreek 7-20-2022
Championship flight: Low gross Malinda Howard 72, low net Laurie Ballain 71, low putts Rena Nelson 32.
First flight: Low gross Annie Davis 86, 2nd low gross Mary Kay Jenkins 92, low net Joan Ozmun, low putts Natallia Dole 33.
Second flight: Low gross Sandra Wierman 92, 2nd low gross Merlyn Belloff 98, low net Julie Finup 74, low putts Esther Lash 35.
Third flight: Low gross Susan Nelson 99, low net Alice Lundberg 77, low putts Diana Sonnenberg 34.
Fourth flight: Low gross Bobbi Finlayson 103, low net Judy Jolley 74, low putts Yvonne Schjeldahl 39.
