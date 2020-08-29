Sand Creek Club Championship, Aug. 19-20
Championship Flight: Low Gross Melinda Howard 145, 2nd Gross Hailee Cole 155, 1st Net Renan Nelson 135, 2nd Net Ginny Rasmussen 141, 3rd Net Annie Davis 144.
First Flight: Low Gross Doris Crumley 167, 2nd Gross Joan Ozmun 177, 3rd Gross Ginger Reid 178, 1st Net Judy Weiszhaar 140, 2nd Net Vicki Johnson 141, 3rd Net Georgia Mousaw 143.
2nd Flight: Low Gross Chris Cammack 186, 2nd Gross Diana Sonnenburg 191, 3rd Gross Sharon Griffith 193, 1st Net Francis Case 138, 2nd Net Renee Wuska 141, 3rd Net Karin Smith 142.
Third Flight: Low Gross Shlene Cox 192, 2nd Gross Erma Jenkins 201, 1st Net Kay Bare 132, 2nd Net Judy Jolley 137, 3rd Net Susan Bower 141.
Sage Lakes, Aug. 26
Championship Flight: Low Gross Laurie Ballain 72, 1st Net Sarah Fawcett 71, Low Putts Vicky Brown 31.
First Flight: Low Gross Judy Sahr 75, 2nd Low Gross Mary Kay Jenkins 83, 1st Low Net Joan Ozmun 68, Low Putts Judy Weiszhaar 32.
Second Flight: Low Gross Michelle Black and Sharon Griffith 85, Low Net Susan Nelson69, Low Putts 33.
Third Flight: 1st Low Gross Judy Jolley and Jackie Larsen 93, Low Net Chris Cammack 72, Low Putts Susan Nelson 31.
Fourth Flight: Low Gross Julie Gaffney 103, 2nd Low Gross Treva Bolton 105, Low Net Barbara Griffin and Jane Welch 76, Low Putts Yvonne Schjeldahl 35.
Sand Creek Aug. 27
Championship Flight: Low Gross Sarah Fawcett 85, Low Putts Vicky Brown 33,
First Flight: Low Gross Ginny Rasmussen 83, 2nd Low Gross Mary Kay Jenkins and Joan Ozmun 86, Low Net Judy Sahr 70, Low Putts Katy Searle 35.
Second Flight: Low Gross Diana Sonnenburg 91, 2nd Low Gross Esther Lash, Georgia Mousaw and Lois Akers 94, Low Net Sharon Griffith 72, Low Putts Sally Burrell 34.
Third Flight: Low Gross Kelly Flaherty 91, 2nd Low Gross Margaret Lowenberg 97, Low Net Karin Smith 71, 2nd Low Net Chris Cammack 72, Low Putts Alice Lundberg, Treva Bolton and Renee Wuska 35.
Fourth Flight: Low Gross Jane Welch 98, Low Net Sharon Price 70, Low Putts Barbara Giffin 31.