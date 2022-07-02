Pinecrest 6-28-2022
Championship flight: Low gross Melinda Howard 77, low net Ginny Rasmussen 65, low putts Vicky Brown 32.
First flight: Low gross Mary Kay Jenkins 84, 2nd low gross Cathy Rae 91, low net Ginger Reid 70, low putts Annie Davis 30.
Second flight: Low gross Carol Ball 87, 2nd low gross Kris Foster 89, low net Julie Finup 68, 2nd low net Dianne Popioannou 69, low putts Jackie Larson 29.
Third flight: Low gross Alice Lundberg 96, 2nd low gross Donna Hill 97, low net Carol Irvine 70, 2nd low net Sally Burrell 73, low putts Diana Sonnenberg and Judy Jolley 33.
Fourth flight: Low gross Elaine Thompson 105, low net Georgia Heier 72, 2nd low net Sherry Mace 75, low putts Treva Bolton 33.
Sage Lakes 6-29-2022
Championship flight: Low gross Melinda Howard 76, low net Rena Nelson 74, low putts Vicky Brown 32.
First flight: Low gross Joan Ozmun 84, low putts Annie Davis 30.
Second flight: Low gross Sharon Griffith 85, 2nd low gross C.J. Green 88, low net Nita Hix 71, low putts Sandra Wierman 33.
Third flight: Low gross Susan Nelson 96, low putts Lisa Harvego 34.
Fourth flight: Low net Jayne Campbell 78, low putts Kate Sica 37.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.