Pinecrest 7-26-2022
Championship flight: Low gross Melinda Howard 80, low net Laurie Ballain 70, low putts Vicky Brown 31.
First flight: Low gross Mary Kay Jenkins 86, low putts Annie Davis 31.
Second flight: Low gross Judy Weiszhaar 85, 2nd low gross Merlyn Belloff 92, low net Sharon Griffith 69, low putts Chris Cammack 28.
Third flight: Low gross Alice Lundberg and Jackie Larsen 97, low net Susan Nelson 75, low putts Nancy Difelici and Sharon Price 32.
Fourth flight: Low gross Bobbie Finlayson 99, low net Yvonne Schjeldahl 67, 2nd low net Carrie Potter 70, low putts Judy Jolley 31.
Sage Lakes 7-27-2022
Championship flight: Low gross Malinda Howard 74, low net Kristy Wachs and Ginny Rasmussen 69, low putts Rena Nelson 29.
First flight: Low gross Mary Kay Jenkins and Joan Ozmun 82, low net Carol Ball and Cathy Rae 73, low putts Natallia Dole 29.
Second flight: Low gross Julie Finup 85, 2nd low gross Sandra Wierman and Judy Weiszhaar 89, low net Nancy Watson and Nita Hix 68, low putts Sharon Griffith 33.
Third flight: Low gross Jackie Larsen 87, low net Sally Burrell 69, low putts Alice Lundberg 33.
Fourth flight: Low gross Bobbie Finlayson 103, low net Elaine Thompson and Susan Bower 69, 2nd low net Yvonne Schjeldahl and Jayne Campbell 75, low putts Judy Jolley and Treva Bolton 36.
Pinecrest 8-02-2022
Championship flight: Low gross Pat Rath 86, low putts Ginny Rasmussen 31.
First flight: Low gross Mary Kay Jenkins 84, low putts Ginger Reid 25.
Second flight: Low gross Julie Finup 88, low putts Julie Severson 35.
Third flight: Low gross Sally Burrell 99, low net Diane Sonnenberg 74, low putts Susan Nelson 31.
Fourth flight: Low gross Treva Bolton 106, low net Elaine Thompson 70, 2nd low net Susan Bower 73, low putts Judy Jolley 31.
