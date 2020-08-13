Two Lady Best Ball/Chapman Tournament, Aug. 6
Championship Flight: First Gross, Melinda Howard — Hailee Cole 66. 2nd Gross, Tanna Campbell — Carlan Campbell 70. 3rd Gross, Laurie Ballain — Stacey Matheson 74, Rena Nelson — KC King 74, Carol Thinnes — Katie Heiser 74. First Net, Cathy Rae — Vicky Brown 56. Pat Rath — Sarah Fawcett 57. Ginny Rasmussen — Mary Ellen McFarlane 58.5.
First Flight: First Gross, Linda Evans — Doris Crumly 78. 2nd Gross, Judy Sahr — Kathie Rice 79. 3rd Gross Amanda Belloff — Merlyn Belloff 81. First Net, Jackie Larson — Judy Weiszhaar 57.5. 2nd Net, Vicki Johnson — Lois Akers 59. 3rd Net, Darla Schofield — Susan Schwartz 61.5.
Second Flight: First Gross, Susan Nelson — Sharon Griffith 85. 2nd Gross, Nita Hix — Karin Smith 86. 3rd Gross, Alex Kepas — Brandi Cornelison 90. First Net, Nancy Defilici — Jan Frost 51.5. Second Net, Kelly Flaherty — Julie Gaffney 60.5. 3rd Net, Erma Jenkins — Diana Sonnenberg 61.5.
Closest to Pin #8 Championship — Carla Steen, First — Lois Akers, Second — Susan Bower
Closest to Pin #17 Championship — Mary Ellen McFarlane, First Linda Evas, Second Nita Hix.
Sand Creek Results Aug. 12
Championship Flight: Low Gross Laurie Ballain and Melinda Howard 80. Low Net, Sarah Fawcett 68. Low Putts, Nellie Dole 29.
First Flight: Low Gross, Joan Ozmun 83. Low Net, Judy Weiszhaar 69. 2nd Low Gross Mary Kay Jenkins 86. Low Putts, Ginny Rasmussen and Merlyn Belloff 32.
Second Flight: Low Gross, Lois Akers 88. Low Net, Michelle Black 72. 2nd Low Gross, Georgia Mousaw 97. Low Putts, Alice Lundberg and Sharon Griffith 34.
Third Flight: Low Gross, Chris Cammack 97. Low Net, Treva Bolton 70. 2nd Low Gross, Judy Jolley 100. Low Putts, Renee Wuska 34.
Fourth Flight: Low Gross, Gert Say 108. Low Net, Kay Bare 73. 2nd Low Net, Jane Welch 74. Low Putts, Jayne Campbell 38.