At Pinecrest Golf Course, July 14-15

Championship Flight: First Gross Melinda Howard 155, First Net Vicky Brown 157

First Flight: First Gross Doris Crumly 167, 2nd Gross Mary Kay Jenkins 173, 3rd Gross Nellie Dole 178, Tie 1-2 Net Judy Sahr and Mary Ellen McFarlane 143, 3rd Net Joan Ozmun 147, 4th Net Judy Weiszhaar 151.

Second Flight: First Gross Vicki Johnson 178, 2nd Gross Georgia Mousaw 183, 3rd Gross Nancy Watson 185, 4th Gross Nita Hix 193, First Net Sharon Griffith 138, 2nd Net Merlyn Belloff 146, 3rd Net Frances Case 152, 4th Net Michelle Black 153.

Third Flight: Tie 1-2 Gross Sally Burrell and Nancy Difelici 198, 3rd Gross Kelly Flaherty 199, 4th Gross Renee Wuska 206, First Net Sue Tihista 144, 2nd Net Kay Bare 145, 3rd Net Erma Jenkins 146, 4th Net Judy Jolley 148.