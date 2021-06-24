Pinecrest 6-22-21
Championship Flight: Low Gross Vicky Brown 83, Low Net Ginny Rasmussen 73, Low Putts Laurie Ballain 31.
First Flight: Low Gross Carol Ball 84, 2nd Low Gross Joan Ozmun 85, Judy Sahr 85, Low Net Mary Kay Jenkins 69, Martha Arrington 69, 2nd Low Net Kristine Foster 71, Low Putts Sherri Vollmer 31.
Second Flight: Low Gross Chris Cammack 91, 2nd Low Gross Nita Hix 92, Low Net Julie Finup 68, Low Putts Diana Sonnenberg 29.
Third Flight: Low Gross Nancy Difelici 94, 2nd Low Gross Alice Lundberg 100, Low Net Erma Jenkins 72, Low Putts Kate Sica 34, Terri Duncan 34.
Fourth Flight: Low Gross Bobbi Finlayson 101, Low Net Margie Clark 69, Low Putts Yvonne Schjeldahl 33.
Temporary Flight: Low Putts Marge Tomasek 41.
Sage Lakes 6-23-21
Championship Flight: Low Gross Laurie Ballain 78, 2nd Low Gross Pat Rath 86, Low Net Rena Nelson 72, Low Putts Holly Killian 33.
First Flight: Low Gross Judy Sahr 81, Low Net Carol Ball 69, Low Putts Linda Carter Beck 33, Judy Weiszhaar 33.
Second Flight: Low Gross Georgia Mousaw 85, 2nd Low Gross Sharon Griffith 89, Low Net Sally Burrell 70, Low Putts Chris Cammack 33, Nita Hix 33.
Third Flight: Low Gross Erma Jenkins 95, Nancy Difelici95, Low Net Judy Jolley 73, Low Putts Carol Irvine 31.
Fourth Flight: Low Gross Yvonne Schjeldahl 102, Low Net Jayne Campbell 72, Low Putts Margie Clark 34.
