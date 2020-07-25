Pinecrest 7/21
Past President's Day 4 Lady Scramble
First Gross Team: Stacey Watson, Paulette Ball, Sarah Fawcett, Yvonne Schjeldahl, 65.
First Net Team: Diane Hendrickson, Georgia Heier, Renee Wuska, Melinda Howard, 51
Second Net Team-Merlyn Belloff, Julie Severson, Sharon Price, Kay Bare, 52.
Third Net Team: Sharon Griffith, Laurie Ballain, Gert Say, Diane Manship, 52.5
Sand Creek 7/22
Championship Flight: Low Gross Melinda Howard 77, Low Net Laurie Ballain 68, Low Putts Kristy Wachs 31.
First Flight: Low Gross Nellie Dole 81, Low Net Carol Ball 65, 2nd Low Gross (tie) Judy Sahr and Ginny Rasmussen 85, Low Putts Tracie Detrick 30.
Second Flight: Low Gross Sharon Griffith 90, Low Net Lois Akers 69, 2nd Low Gross (tie) Esther Lash and Vicki Johnson 92, Low Putts (tie) Dianna Sonnenberg and Julie Merrill 34.
Third Flight: Low Gross (tie) Karin Smith and Nancy Difilici 96, Low Net (tie) Treva Bolton and Sue Tihista 72, Low Putts Judy Jolley 33.
Fourth Flight: Low Gross Shlene Cox 98, Low Net Gert Say 72, Second Low Net Kay 73, Low Putts Susan Bower 36.