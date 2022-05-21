Sage Lakes 5-17-2022 Scramble
First Place: Sarah Fawcett, Stacey Watson, Margie Clark and Sharon Griffith 64
Second Place Tie: Vicki Brown, Julie Finup, Amy Larsen and Yvonne Schjeldahl 65
Second Place Tie: Ginger Reid, Esther Lash, Debra Butters and Leslie Dal Lago 65
Fourth Place Tie: Holly Killian, Linda Carter-Beck, Nita Hix and Carrie Potter 66
Fourth Place Tie: Annie Davis, Sandra Wieman, Chris Cammack and Sally Burrell 66
Sixth Place: Pat Rath, Merlyn Belloff, Georgia Mousaw and Treva Bolton 67
Seventh Place Tie: Cathy Rae, Jackie Larsen, Connie Cox and Susan Bower 68
Seventh Place Tie: Kristy Wachs, Susan Nelson, Carol Irvine and Julie Gaffney 68
Ninth Place Tie: Sherri Vollmer, Vicki Johnson, Diana Sonnenberg and Jane Welch 69
Ninth Place Tie: Joan Ozmun, Nellie Dole, Paulette Ball and Elaine Thompson 69
Eleventh Place: Carol Ball, Dianne Papaioannou, Kathy Buckland and Jayne Campbell 71
Closest to the pin hole #3: Cathy Rae 2’7”
Closest to the pin hole #12: Jayne Campbell 4’8”
Sandcreek 5-18-2022
Championship flight: Low gross Vicky Brown 79, low net Sarah Fawcett 70, low putts Pat Rath 28
First flight: Low gross Annie Davis 90, low net Carol Ball 75, low putts Holly Killian 31
Second flight: Low gross Sharon Griffith 89, 2nd low gross Georgia Mousaw and Julie Finup 94, low net Nita Hix and Paulette Ball 70, low putts Stacey Watson 31
Third flight: Low gross Carol Irvine 103, 2nd low gross Alice Lundberg 107, low net Chris Cammack 78, low putts Kathy Buckland 35
Fourth flight: Low gross Susan Bower 112, low net Treva Bolton 81, low putts Margie Clark and Jayne Campbell 40
