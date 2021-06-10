Sage Lakes Club Championship
June 8-9
Championship Flight: Low Gross and Champion Melinda Howard 144; 2nd Low Gross Hailee Cole 151; Low Net Pat Rath 140; 2nd Low Net Holly Killian 141.
First Flight: Low Gross Judy Sahr 166; 2nd Low Gross Judy Weiszhaar 167; Low Net Ginger Reid 142; 2nd Low Net Merlyn Belloff, Mary Kay Jenkins, Carol Ball 146.
Second Flight: Low Gross Sharon Griffith 174; 2nd Low Gross Nita Hix 181; Low Net Jackie Larsen 144; 2nd Low Net Esther Lash, Sally Burrell 149.
Third Flight: Low Gross Alice Lundberg 185; 2nd Low Gross Chris Cammack 193; Low Net Carol Irvine, Susan Nelson 148.