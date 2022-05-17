Sandcreek 5-4-2022
Championship flight: Low gross Vicky Brown 84, low net Sarah Fawcett 77, low putts Natallia Dole 33.
First flight: Low gross Mary Kay Jenkins 89, 2nd low gross Holly Killian 94, low net Ginger Reid 75 low putts Carol Ball, Cathy Rae, and Merlyn Belloff 34.
Second flight: Low gross Sharon Griffith and Sandera Wierman 93, low net Jackie Larsen and Nita Hix 76, low putts Julie Finup.
Third flight: Low gross Chris Cammack 97, low net Susan Nelson 72, low putts Alice Lundber 34.
Fourth flight: Low gross Kate Sica 110, low net Elaine Thompson 76, low putts Rita Osment 33.
Pinecrest 5-10-2022
Championship flight: Low gross Sarah Fawcett 88, low putts Vicky Brown 33.
First flight: Low gross Annie Davis 88, low net Judy Weishaur 73, low putts Cathy Rae 31.
Second flight: Low gross Julie Finup 93, 2nd low gross Stacey Watson and Esther Lash 96, low net Sally Burrell and Vicki Johnson 74, 2nd low net Nita Hix 75, low putts Nancy Watson 33.
Third flight: Low gross Chris Cammack, low putts Susan Nelson 35.
Fourth flight: Low gross Carrie Potter 110, low putts Elaine Thompson 36.
Sage Lakes 5-11-2022
Championship flight: Low gross Sarah Fawcett and Kristy Wachs 79, low putts Vicky Brown 32.
First flight: Low gross Cathy Rae 81, 2nd low gross Annie Davis 82, low net Mary Kay Jenkins 66 low putts Carol Ball 32.
Second flight: Low gross Vicki Johnson and Stacey Watson 87, 2nd low gross Diana Papaioannou 89, low net Sharon Griffin 65, 2nd low net Esther Lash 69 low putts Georgia Mousaw and Sally Burrell 34.
Third flight: Low gross Chris Cammack and Alice Lundberg 93, low net Dianna Sonnenberg 72, low putts Susan Nelson 36.
Fourth flight: Low gross Treva Bolton 97, low net Elaine Thompson 64, low putts Kate Sica 34.
