Pinecrest on Sept. 7
Championship Flight: Low Gross Vicky Brown 79, Low Putts Ginny Rasmussen 32.
First Flight: Low Gross Carol Ball 84, 2nd Low Gross Ginger Reid 85, Low Net Linda Carter-Beck 69, Judy Sahr 69, Low Putts Merlyn Belloff 29.
Second Flight: Low Gross Nancy Difelici 85, 2nd Low Gross Sharon Griffith 90, Low Net Stacey Watson 68, Low Putts Chris Cammack 32, Karin Armstrong 32.
Third Flight: Low Gross Shlene Cox 98, Diana Sonnenberg 98, Low Net Judy Jolley 71, Low Putts Jackie Cobbley 34.
Fourth Flight: Low Gross Kate Sica 99, Low Net Carrie Potter 72, Low Putts Bobbi Finlayson 32.
Fifth Flight: Low Net Margie Clark 66, Low Putts Susan Bower 33.
Sage Lakes on Sept. 8
Championship Flight: Low Gross Rena Nelson 77, Low Net Laurie Ballain 74, Holly Killian 74, Low Putts 28.
First Flight: Low Gross Carol Ball 81, Low Net Stacey Watson 71, Judy Sahr 71, Low Putts Merlyn Belloff 32.
Second Flight: Low Gross Nancy Difelici 90, Low Net Karin Armstrong 73, Low Putts Nita Hix 36.
Third Flight: Low Gross Alice Lundberg 92, Diana Sonnenberg 92, Low Net Susan Nelson 72, Low Putts Treva Bolton 34.
Fourth Flight: Low Gross Yvonnne Schjeldahl 100, Low Net Margie Clark 76, Low Putts Judy Jolley 35.
Pinecrest on Aug. 24
Championship Flight: Low Gross Vicky Brown 84, Laurie Ballain 84, Low Net Ginny Rasmussen 74, Low Putts Rena Nelson 30.
First Flight: Low Gross Ginger Reid 86, Judy Weiszhaar 86, Carol Ball 86, 2nd Low Gross Mary Kay Jenkins 88, Joan Ozmun 88, Low Net Linda Carter-Beck 70, Low Putts Judy Sahr 34, Katy Searle 34.
Second Flight: Low Gross Merlyn Belloff 87, Vicki Johnson 87, 2nd Low Gross Chris Cammack 94, Low Net Sally Burrell 68, 2nd Low Net Nancy Difelici 73, Low Putts Esther Lash 27.
Third Flight: Low Gross Alice Lundberg 95, 2nd Low Gross Kathy Buckland 98, Low Net Laura Haddix 69, Low Putts Susan Nelson 32, Erma Jenkins 32.
Fourth Flight: Low Gross Yvonne Schjeldahl 104, Kate Sica 104, Diane Manship 104, Low Net Kay Bare 71, Low Putts Bobbi Finlayson 33.
Fifth Flight: Low Gross Elaine Thompson 102, Low Net Margie Clark 67, Low Putts Jayne Campbell 36.
Sage Lakes on Aug. 25
Championship Flight: Low Gross Laurie Ballain 76, 2nd Low Gross Vicky Brown 83, Low Net Sarah Fawcett 66, Low Putts Annie Davis 27.
First Flight: Low Gross Joan Ozmun 81, Low Net Carol Ball 70, Judy Sahr 70, Merlyn Belloff 70, Low Putts Linda Carter-Beck 33.
Second Flight: Low Gross Chris Cammack 87, Sharon Griffith 87, Low Net Sally Burrell 75, Nancy Watson 75, Low Putts Julie Finup 32.
Third Flight: Low Gross Alice Lundberg 90, 2nd Low Gross Nancy Difelici 93, Low Net Shlene Cox 70, Low Putts Karin Armstrong 33, Carol Irvine 33.
Fourth Flight: Low Gross Judy Jolley 96, Low Net Margie Clark 69, Low Putts Yvonne Schjeldahl 34.