Pinecrest Results for Sept. 22
Championship Flight: Low Gross Laurie Ballain 89, Low Putts Annie Davis 30.
First Flight: Low Gross Judy Sahr 85, Second Low Gross Mary Kay Jenkins 90, Low Net Joan Ozmun 74, Second Low Net Judy Weiszhaar 75, Low Putts Pat Rath 32.
Second Flight: Low Gross Sharon Griffith 93, Second Low Gross Diana Sonnenberg 94, Low Net Nancy Defelici 69, Second Low Net Chris Cammack 72, Low Putts Margaret Lowenberg 29.
Third Flight: Low Gross Julie Gaffney and Alice Lundberg 96, Second Low Gross Yvonne Schjeldahl 109, First Low Net Treva Bolton 68, Low Putts Patricia Fuchs 32.
Fourth Flight: First Low Gross Susan Bower 108, First Low Net Elaine Thompson and Gert Say 75, Low Putts Kay Bare 32.