Idaho Falls Youth Hockey Association

Idaho Falls Bantam Eagles 'A' team claims third place
Game 1: Sun Valley 3, I.F. Bantam Eagles 1
Paylen Bruley – 1 goal, William Conley – 1 assist, Damian Kruckenberg – 1 assist.
Game 2: Utah Golden Eagles 8, I.F. Bantam Eagles 4
Damian Kruckenberg – 2 goals, William Conley – 2 assists, Tivon Turnage – 1 goal, Ethan Baird – 1 assist, David Canavan – 1 assist, Austin Rankin – 1 goal, Mariah Deede – 1 assist.
Game 3: I.F. Bantam Eagles 3, Helena 3
Austin Rankin – 1 goal, Mariah Deede – 1 assist, Ethan Baird – 1 goal and 1 assist, Paylen Bruley – 1 assist.
Consolation Game
I.F. Bantam Eagles 4, Utah Golden Eagles 0
Tivon Turnage – 1 goal and 2 assists, Ethan Baird – 2 goals and 1 assist, Austin Rankin – 1 goal, Luke Mathison – 1 assist, Peter Molino – 1 assist.
“A Team” players: Eli Hamilton, Reed Hansen, Paylen Bruley, Ethan Baird, Peter Molino, Holden Bailey, Luke Mathison, Williams Conley, Colton Peters, Mariah Deede, Katrina Deede, David Canavan, Damian Kruckenberg, Austin Rankin, Tivon Turnage and Austin Anderson. Coaches are: Greg Bruley (Head Coach), Tom Baird, Derik Deede and Josh Rankin.
Idaho Falls Bantam Eagles 'B' Team claims third place
Game 1
Park City 2, I.F. Bantam Eagles 1
Robert Smith – 1 goal.
Game 2
Provo 5, I.F. Bantam Eagles 4
Kristian Green – 3 goals, Zane Neumann – 1 goal, Landyn Remer – 1 assist, Tyson Wall – 1 assist, Eli Hansen – 1 assist.
Game 3
I.F. Bantam Eagles 2, Boise 2
Kristian Green – 1 goal, Tred Taylor – 1 goal.
Consolation Game
I.F. Bantam Eagles 4, Raptors (UT) 1
Kristian Green – 2 goals, Zane Neumann – 1 goal and 1 assist, Sean Horvath – 1 goal and 1 assist, Tred Taylor – 1 assist, Gavin Smith – 1 assist.
“B Team” players: Braxton Mahoney, Sean Horvath, Gabriel Messick, Robert Smith, Carter Eddins, Zane Neumann, Matt Dopp, Tyson Wall, Gavin Smith, Tred Taylor, Landyn Remer, Eli Hansen, Kristian Green and Adam Keeley. Coaches are: Curtis Mahoney (Head Coach), Ernest Keeley, Brett Green, Tom Baird and Greg Bruley.