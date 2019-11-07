Idaho Falls youth hockey

Idaho Falls Bantam Eagles ‘A’ Team takes second place at the Gold Medal Fall Classic in Provo, Utah.
Nov. 1-3
Game 1: I.F. Bantam Eagles “A” Team defeated Golden Eagles (UT) 5-2.
Damian Kruckenberg, two goals, one assist; Austin Rankin one goal, one assist; Ethan Baird, one goal, one assist; Luke Mathison one assist; Paylen Bruley one goal; David Canavan one assist.
Game 2: Steamboat Stampede (CO) defeated I.F. Bantam Eagles 3-1.
Katrina Deede one goal; Mariah Deede, Austin Rankin one assist.
Game 3: I.F. Bantam Eagles “A” Team defeated. Ice Miners (Park City, UT) 5-1.
William Conley two goals, one assist; Damian Kruckenberg one goal, and two assists; Ethan Baird one goal, one assist; Tivon Turnage one goal.
Championship Game: Steamboat Stampede (CO) defeated I.F. Eagles 4-0.
“A Team” players: Eli Hamilton, Reed Hansen, Paylen Bruley, Ethan Baird, Peter Molino, Holden Bailey, Luke Mathison, Williams Conley, Colton Peters, Mariah Deede, Katrina Deede, David Canavan, Damian Kruckenberg, Austin Rankin, Tivon Turnage and Austin Anderson. Coaches are: Greg Bruley (Head Coach), Tom Baird, Derik Deede and Josh Rankin.
Idaho Falls Bantam Eagles B Team takes 3rd place at the Gold Medal Fall Classic in Provo, Utah.
Nov. 1-3
Game 1: I.F. Bantam Eagles “B” Team vs. defeated Raptors (UT) 5-0
Kristian Green three goals, one assist; Sean Horvath one goal, one assist; Zane Neumann one goal; Adam Keeley one assist; Gavin Smith one assist.
Game 2: Steamboat Stampede (CO) defeated I.F. Bantam Eagles “B” Team 2-1.
Gavin Smith one goal; Zane Neumann, Adam Keeley one assist.
Game 3: Jr. Steelheads (ID) defeated I.F. Bantam Eagles “B” Team 3-2.
Eli Hansen one goal; Adam Keeley one goal; Sean Horvath one assist; Gavin Smith one assist; Kristian Green one assist.
Consolation Game: I.F. Bantam Eagles “B” Team defeated. Raptors (UT) 9-0.
Robert Smith two goals, one assist; Zane Neumann one goal, three assists; Tred Taylor two goals; Kristian Green four goals, one assist; Landyn Remer one assist; Adam Keely one assist.
“B Team” players: Braxton Mahoney, Sean Horvath, Gabriel Messick, Robert Smith, Carter Eddins, Zane Neumann, Matt Dopp, Tyson Wall, Gavin Smith, Tred Taylor, Landyn Remer, Eli Hansen, Kristian Green and Adam Keeley. Coaches are: Curtis Mahoney (Head Coach), Ernest Keeley, Brett Green, Tom Baird and Greg Bruley.