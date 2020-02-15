At Pocatello, five District 6 athletes and one relay team made the podium Saturday at the 42nd annual Simplot Games at Holt Arena.
Idaho Falls junior Zac Bright led the way, running 1:56.02 to win the boys 800-meter title. The win comes a week after winning the same event at Nike Boise Indoor in 1:59.16. Rigby senior Luke Tapp placed third in the boys 400 finals in 49.81, a week after winning the boys 400 at Nike Boise Indoor last week in 50.22.
Salmon's Johnathon Simmons placed sixth in the boys 3,200 in 9:37.46. Trojan Track 'B', consisting of runners from Rigby, won the boys All-Idaho 4x200 in 1:36.11.
Two District 6 girls earned medals Saturday. In the girls 800, Butte County's Natalya Babcock finished fifth in 2:21.02. In girls high jump, Shelley's Madison Lempka cleared 5-3 for third place.