The last six weeks have been strange for animal keepers at the Idaho Falls Zoo.
Following Governor Brad Little's stay home order on March 25, the animal keepers were the only people coming to the zoo. Those in administrative positions worked from home and volunteers and visitors were not permitted due to COVID-19 concerns.
"It's been really quiet," said Ashley Cram, primate and large carnivore keeper. "It's kind of been weird. You can tell all the animals and the people are missing the interaction with the public."
"Weird is really the only way to describe it," added Erika Alderete, penguin keeper.
The zoo was originally scheduled to open April 11, but remained closed to the public for the duration of the stay home order from March 25 to April 30. It opens for the 2020 season Saturday with numerous social distancing measures and safety restrictions in place.
Idaho Falls Zoo director David Pennock said staff members remained busy caring for the animals and the grounds until zoo volunteers and maintenance workers could return after the stay at home order. While seasonal employees could not be hired by the city during the stay home order, employees from Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation and the Activity and Aquatic centers came to the zoo in April for a clean-up day and Pennock commended the combined efforts that have helped the zoo prepare for opening day.
"The work our staff has done has been nothing short of miraculous," Pennock said. "Our city can be very proud of what our zoo staff did during this pandemic."
Pennock added that animal care has not 'decreased in the slightest' with the arrival of COVID-19. Like Shedd Aquarium in Chicago and other zoos and aquariums around the world that have posted behind the scenes videos to social media accounts during lockdown, Idaho Falls zookeepers have been regularly posting educational videos, virtual tours and arts and crafts ideas to the zoo's Facebook and Instagram pages.
And, like Shedd Aquarium and its Twitter-famous penguins, Idaho Falls Zoo animals do get walks around the facilities. The biggest difference is that because Idaho Falls Zoo is not open year-round and has a smaller staff, those adventures do not happen as often or for as long as at larger zoos or aquariums.
"We take a lot of our penguins and hoofed stock out on walks," Cram said.
Pennock and City of Idaho Falls public information officer Bud Cranor said zoo staff have aimed to keep visitors safe while still making the zoo an enjoyable experience as it reopens. Entering and exiting the zoo will be the first big change visitors will notice Saturday. Visitors will enter through a modified entrance made by a chain-link fence gate directly across from the Joe Marmo/Wayne Lehto Ice Arena. While waiting outside to enter, visitors will stand in lines adhering to social distancing measures aided by cones and tape set up outside the gate. Inside the modified entrance is a mobile gift shop, which will display a small number of items at once to minimize gathering, and those purchases can be made at the ticket booth. Staff members will wear masks and visitors are encouraged to wear masks.
"We hope that our visitors will follow the advice from our governor and the CDC," Pennock said. "We hope everyone does the things we're supposed to do."
Pennock said staff members will also be limiting how many visitors are in the zoo at once, and signage will be displayed to remind visitors of social distancing measures and to identify what areas of the zoo are closed or restricted. The goat yard and petting areas of the children's zoo are closed, as are playground-like structures like the lion and tiger statues. All programs that require one-on-one interaction or gatherings of any kind like zookeeper talks, behind the scenes tours, EdZOOcation classes and camps, birthday or private parties, public animal feedings and the penguin interaction program have been postponed indefinitely.
However, the zoo has launched an app that allows for virtual interaction. The app was in the works long before COVID-19, but Pennock said it is fitting that it is launching now. It was created by the Boise-based digital experience design group Liiingo and Idaho Falls zookeepers have been busy creating videos for it.
"As you enter the zoo, you can download it for free," Pennock said. "There will be a keeper coming up on the video talking about the animals."
Pennock said there is still plenty to see even with restrictions. Two Fennec foxes have been added to the zoo, two female sloth bear cubs and a male red flanked duiker calf were born in April, a bat education kiosk has been constructed, new signage will be added near the penguin cove and some of the animals that were babies the last time the zoo was open look much different now. Alderete said Nelson, one of the zoo's youngest African black-footed penguins at a little more than a year old, has molted into his adult plumage and now weighs about eight pounds.
"Even though we haven't been open, it doesn't mean there aren't a lot of good things happening at the zoo," Pennock said.
"We've been locked down, but not shut down," Cranor added.
While COVID-19 has changed how staff members go about their day, Cram said she feels closer to her zoo keeper colleagues.
"It was four weeks of just the nine of us," Cram said. "I think it has made our group closer with each other."
The Idaho Falls Zoo will open 10 a.m. Saturday. The best places to keep up with the zoo's hours and happenings, which are subject to change due to COVID-19, is by checking idahofallszoo.gov or its Facebook and Instagram accounts.