The Idaho Falls Zoo will open May 16 for the 2020 season with social distancing measures in place. The zoo shared the details of its opening Friday afternoon in a news release.
The zoo was originally scheduled to open in early April but remained closed due to Gov. Brad Little's stay-at-home order that lasted from March 25 to April 30.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled to safely reopen the zoo and welcome our wonderful patrons back for another great season,” Zoo Director David Pennock said in the release.
The measures that will be in place once the zoo opens include a modified entrance to accommodate social distancing, a limit on the number of people in the zoo, cancellation of in-person education programs and closure of the petting zoos, goat yard and playground-like structures such as the 'Eggsperience' play area until further notice and wearing of masks by zoo representatives. The zoo gift shop will also be closed until further notice, but a temporary mobile shop will be set up near the front of the zoo. While zoo representatives will wear masks when in direct contact with members of the public, zoo guests are encouraged but not required to wear masks. Zoo guests are also to maintain a distance of six feet from other guests to whom they are not related.
Zoo memberships will also only be available for purchase online, and membership packets will then be mailed. Memberships that expired between January and May 2020 will be honored through May 31. However, renewal must be completed online by June. The zoo has also launched a free app to allow for virtual interaction with the animals.
The latest information is available at idahofallszoo.org and on the Idaho Falls Zoo's Facebook and Instagram pages.