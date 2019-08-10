The Idaho Little League All-Star team out of Coeur d'Alene lost in Saturday's Northwest Regional final in San Bernardino, CA., falling 5-4 to Salem, Ore.
Trailing 4-3, Oregon rallied with two runs in the top of the sixth inning to tie the game and then scored on an error for the eventual go-ahead run. With the win, Oregon advanced to next week's Little League World Series.
Lars Bazler and Travis Usdrowski each had two hits for Idaho. Gavin Price picked up the win for Oregon, giving up two runs (one earned) in 4 1/3 innings of relief.