BOISE — As an essential service provider, Idaho Power has many employees who are still out in the community working hard to serve customers with safe, reliable energy. The company is asking the public to give these employees at least six feet of space under current social distancing guidelines. Idaho Power employees will do the same for customers.
“As an essential service, we have many employees who need to be out in the field, working on our lines and other critical infrastructure,” said Bo Hanchey, Vice President of Customer Operations and Chief Safety Officer. “If you see our employees out and about, please know they are working hard for you, and we need you to help keep them healthy. Please give them at least six feet of space.”
Idaho Power announced last week that the company is temporarily suspending disconnections and waving late fees for homes and small businesses facing hardship because of the pandemic.
Customers who have questions about their service or bills can reach the company’s customer service center at 208-388-2323 or 1-800-488-6151.
Many services are also available online through My Account at my.idahopower.com<https://my.idahopower.com/>.
To learn more about the company’s response to COVID-19 (coronavirus), visit idahopower.com/outages-safety/safety/our-covid-19-response/<https://www.idahopower.com/outages-safety/safety/our-covid-19-response/>.