The wacky, unbalanced portion of Idaho State’s schedule is over. No more Power 5-to-non-Division I swings that offer a near-guaranteed win after a-near-guaranteed loss.
It’s all Division I opponents from here on out for the Bengals (3-3), who start their final stretch of nonconference play Friday at Pepperdine.
It’s one of few chances ISU has had to measure up against a team on a similar mid-major plane. The Bengals have played three mid-majors (Wyoming, Air Force, Santa Clara), one Power 5 squad (Washington State) and two non-Division I teams (Montana Western, West Coast Baptist) so far this preseason, giving first-year head coach Ryan Looney and his staff ample chances to, as the old saying goes, prepare the same way regardless of the opponent.
“That’s how college basketball is. You’re playing all sorts of different people all over the country,” sophomore guard Austin Smellie said after the Bengals’ last game, a 102-43 home win over West Coast Baptist on Nov. 27. “Got to make sure that no matter who you’re playing, you prepare the same way, you’re scouting the same way, you’re doing everything the same because what really matters is that we build those good habits when the conference tournament rolls around, when we get into conference play.”
A habit Idaho State has embraced is steady rebounding. Once a glaring flaw for the Bengals, rebounding on both ends of the floor has been automatic this season, as ISU has won the rebounding margin six times in six games — even in losses and against much bigger teams.
ISU’s average rebounding margin of plus-10.0 ranks second in the Big Sky Conference behind Southern Utah.
Another positive habit is defending the 3-point line, which was also a killer weakness in past seasons for Idaho State. Just two opponents have shot better than 20 percent from deep, and ISU’s 3-point defense of 21.3 percent ranks third in D-I.
But there are a couple bad habits Idaho State needs to break as the conference season approaches.
Opponents have feasted inside the arc this season, making 53 percent of 2-pointers.
It’s even worse when you take out Idaho State’s non-Division I foes. D-I teams are making 61.4 percent of 2-pointers versus the Bengals, putting ISU below all but three Division I teams in 2-point defense.
Some of that is due to Brayden Parker’s absence. The 6-foot-8, 255-pound post has been sidelined with a foot injury and figures to improve Idaho State’s interior defense.
But can Parker help with ISU’s other shortcoming?
The Bengals have started slow out of the gate recently, a point Looney has broached in postgame interviews. ISU trailed Washington State by 10 before the first timeout of the game on Nov. 17, and led West Coast Baptist by four prior to the first media stoppage in a game ISU went on to win by a record 59 points.
“I talked a lot with our team about maturity, and more than just game day, using practice, shootaround as opportunities to get prepared, to be ready to play right away in a game,” Looney said following the West Coast Baptist victory. “Obviously, we’re not to the point quite yet where we’re handling those situations correctly. But we’re aware of it, we’re talking about it all the time. Just one of a long list of areas where we need to continue to grow in our program.”
UDENGWU SHOOTING FREE THROWS LEFT-HANDED
If something looks different when Chidi Udengwu steps to the foul line, well, it is.
The senior worked on his shot mechanics during the offseason and decided to try something unorthodox: shoot free throws and jumpers with his non-dominant hand.
He’s gotten ample opportunities to practice in games this season. Though Udengwu doesn’t take many jump shots, his aggressive takes to the rim have resulted in shooting a team-high 30 free throws. He’s made 16 for a 53.3 percent clip.
Last season, Udengwu went 18 of 29 from the stripe (62.1 percent). He hopes the continued opportunities and constant practice repetitions help fix his motion.
“I had a bad hitch with my right hand,” Udengwu said. “The whole summer, from when the season ended last year, I just started working on it. It’s getting more fluid every day. ... I’m pretty much right-handed for everything else.”
SCOUTING PEPPERDINE
The Waves (3-6) host the Bengals for the programs’ sixth all-time meeting. They faced off last year, when Pepperdine shot 52.9 percent from the field, committed three turnovers and beat ISU 97-82.
Pepperdine has lost five consecutive games, but has played a challenging nonconference schedule. The Waves have faced USC, Arizona and Providence — all ranked 61st or better by kenpom.com — during their skid.
The Waves also enter Friday banged up, with Kameron Edwards, Keith Smith and Andre Ball sidelined. Edwards is the team’s second-leading scorer at 17.3 points per game.
Pepperdine still has plenty of firepower. Colbey Ross is second in the West Coast Conference in scoring (20.1 ppg) and leads the league with 7.3 assists per game. The junior is also 10 assists shy of tying Pepperdine’s career record.
He’s flanked in the Waves’ fast-paced offense by Kessler Edwards — Kameron Edwards’ brother — who leads the WCC with three double-doubles, shoots 51.4% from downtown and grabs 7.7 rebounds per game.
Pepperdine is coached by Lorenzo Romar, who led Washington to the NCAA Tournament six times and was the Pac-12 Coach of the Year three times from 2002-17.