As the game slipped further and further away from them Saturday against Southern Utah, there was always the thought that the Idaho State Bengals were one play, one stop, one drive away from mounting a comeback.
After all, weren’t they playing the Southern Utah Thunderbirds, who came into the game winless in four Big Sky Conference games, 1-7 on the year, and at the bottom of the conference in most statistical categories?
And shouldn’t they be fired up, for pride if nothing else, a week after a surprise loss at Idaho, a stinging rivalry defeat that sunk ISU’s chances of national relevance and essentially ended the Bengals’ playoff hopes?
Surely — surely — they weren’t going to drop a second-straight game to a Big Sky bottomfeeder. The team would find some fight and turn it around, and the comeback was coming any second...right?
Guess not.
An early, out-of-nowhere 28-7 deficit got very slightly better and, then, very quickly, a whole lot worse as the Bengals (3-5, 2-3) dropped their second-straight game in embarrassing fashion, 59-34 to the Thunderbirds (2-7, 1-4) in Cedar City.
“I have to do a better job of preparing this team,” Idaho State head coach Rob Phenicie said. “This one is on me. As coaches, we have to get this team ready to go. We can’t come out for the second week in a row and spot a team a bunch of points and then try to climb our way back. We have to reevaluate what we’re doing.”
ISU closed the gap to 28-20 late in the second quarter and then, after it ballooned back out to 45-20, cut it back to 45-34 with just over eight minutes left in the game.
But Southern Utah converted four third downs on the ensuing drive, grinding clock and moving the ball against an Idaho State defense that just couldn’t find the one stop it needed.
Thomas Duckett, who led the T-Birds with 91 yards on 14 carries, finally pounded over a 7-yard touchdown with 1:30 left, putting what looked like the final capper on a game that was already dead by that point, making the score 52-34.
Of course, in a crazy game, it wasn’t the final humiliation for Idaho State, as quarterback Matt Struck, still throwing in a hopeless situation, beamed his first throw of the ensuing drive right to SUU cornerback Carlton Johnson, who returned it 51 yards for a touchdown.
The 59 points are the most Southern Utah has scored in nearly 20 years, since a 62-24 win over Idaho State in October 2000.
“We scored, we got a 2-point conversion, and the plan was to stop them and get another (touchdown and) 2-point conversion, and then we’re at a field goal,” Phenicie said of closing to 45-34. “The guys did a good job. The defense did a good job saying, we’re going to get the stop. It was an unfortunate time (to give up) a long drive.”
Idaho State gave the T-Birds a big boost in getting out to a fast start. Two interceptions and a blocked punt gave Southern Utah a short field on three of its four touchdown drives in a wild first quarter, as Struck, who struggled with turnovers last week against Idaho, continued the trend.
The only respite for Idaho State was a 54-yard touchdown run by Ty Flanagan, who ran through a few arm tackles and down the left sideline for a score to briefly tie the game at 7-7.
Flanagan ran for 112 yards and two scores, and freshman Malakai Rango added 105 yards on the ground — the first time this season ISU had two players run for over 100 yards, and the only bright spot for the Bengals.
After that score, SUU quarterback Chris Helbig tossed a 55-yard score to Carlos Baker after a coverage breakdown, ran in a 7-yard score after Kevin Ryan’s punt was blocked, and capped his quarter with a 22-yard touchdown throw to Duckett after Struck’s second interception of the night again set the T-Birds up in good field position.
ISU closed to 28-14 before the first quarter ended when Struck hit Tanner Conner on a fade route for a 13-yard touchdown, and added two field goals from Ryan in the second quarter to get it to 28-20, but the Bengals didn’t get any closer.
The Thunderbirds added a field goal of their own going into halftime for a 31-20 lead at the break, and stretched that out to 45-20 with two third-quarter touchdowns — a 30-yard pass from Helbig to Karris Davis and a 26-yard pass from Helbig to Cody Frampton.
Helbig’s four touchdown passes were a career-high.
Idaho State had one last comeback attempt left. A long drive to start the fourth quarter ended with a 2-yard touchdown run by Flanagan, although Ryan missed the extra point.
The Bengals then forced a three-and-out, got good field position because of a bad snap on the punt, and scored again on another 13-yard fade route from Struck to Conner.
A laser throw to Mitch Gueller got the 2-point conversion, erasing Ryan’s miss, and had the Bengals thinking maybe, just maybe.
But the defense couldn’t get off the field on the long drive that led to Duckett’s touchdown, and that, emphatically, was that, with the point driven home sharply by Johnson’s pick-six.
Struck finished 14 for 28 for 171 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. Conner was his leading receiver with five catches for 69 yards and two scores.
Kody Graves led Idaho State’s defense with 14 tackles, 1 1/2 for loss, and an interception.
Up next:
Idaho State hosts Northern Colorado next Saturday at Holt Arena.