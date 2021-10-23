There is a formula to upsets in college football. Limit turnovers, control the clock and underdogs give themselves a shot at winning. Idaho State did that on Saturday – almost to perfection – and still managed to lose by 18 to eighth-ranked Montana State.
The Bengals’ stat sheet is masterful. They limited Montana State to only 146 passing yards. They had 23 first downs. They converted more than half their 3rd-down conversions. They only had one turnover and forced one right after.
Most staggering, Idaho State had possession for over 42 minutes. They had the ball more than twice as long as Montana State … and still fell 27-9. That’s hard to do.
“They’re a very salty scoring-zone defense,” Idaho State coach Rob Phenicie said of the MSU defense. “They do a great job with bend don’t break and, like I said, we have to execute when we get down into the scoring zone.”
The Idaho State offense had 10 drives on Saturday. Five of them lasted at least nine plays. Four of them drained more than five minutes off the clock. And a half-dozen of them ended in Montana State territory. Yet the Bengals failed to cross the goal line once.
They did get close, though. In the third quarter, on 3rd-and-goal from the 6-yard line, freshman quarterback Hunter Hays chucked a missile into the middle of the end zone. It tipped off the hands of MSU linebacker Troy Anderson and popped into the grasp of Idaho State receiver Jalen Henderson.
For about a minute, it looked like the Bengals were going to tie the game at 10 and put the No. 8 team in the nation on the ropes. Instead, review showed Henderson’s foot was out of bounds. Idaho State ran out kicker Davis Allish for a 24-yard chip shot. Montana State would score the game’s next 17 points.
Conservative as it may be, Phenicie wanted the points there, adding postgame that he didn’t think much about possibly going for it on fourth down.
“Not at that point in the game,” he said. “You have to take points then keep amounting points and, pretty soon, you should get the lead.”
It did not work out that way for the Bengals, who dropped to 1-6 with the loss.
Perhaps the most odd development of Saturday’s game was Idaho State’s quarterback situation. The Bengals have not had it easy since Tyler Vander Waal went down with a shoulder injury against Sacramento State, but Saturday seemed to include a series of experiments to see if the Bengals’ could find a semi-permanent fix.
What that turned into was ISU running out a two-quarterback system for the first time all season. Hays would go in for a few plays, then freshman Sagan Gronauer would hop under center, take a few snaps and Hays would return.
At one point, too, freshman Mikey Zele – who had never taken a collegiate snap – came in at quarterback. Zele caught a shotgun snap and was wrapped up for no gain. He wasn’t seen from again.
What was so bizarre about the dual-quarterback set was that Gronauer wasn’t asked to do much. He carried the ball three times for eight yards and tossed one pass – a fourth-quarter incompletion.
So why do it?
“Just to change it up. Just to not put everything on Hunter’s plate,” Phenicie said. “Sagan, the times he’s been getting in during the last couple games, he’s moved the ball. He’s earned some reps.”
Dealing with freshmen quarterbacks, too, Phenicie admitted it’s not exactly possible to operate a pass-heavy, “run-and-shoot” offense. And, so, Idaho State ran the ball 54 times for 213 yards.
Still, it was Montana State who better controlled the ground game, racking up 242 yards on just 30 attempts. But the Bobcats broke open a close game in the fourth quarter when quarterback Matt McKay threw a 27-yard touchdown pass then a 65-yard score to receiver Willie Patterson, who ran up the seam untouched.
Alone, those two plays accounted for more than half of MSU’s yardage through the air – all the result of a missed tackle and a busted coverage.
That’s the thing with this Idaho State team. Even when it loses big like it did Saturday, it’s not like the Bengals are getting thoroughly outplayed. Take away the final score and ISU’s side of the stat sheets sometimes looks better than the winning teams.
It’s baffling – but it offers more hope for the Bengals than their record would indicate.
“We’ve got to come out on top of these things,” Phenicie said.