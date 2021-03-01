With notebooks out and pens scribbling, Idaho State’s offensive line room during film review sessions looks more like study hall than anything connected with football.
Like many players on the team, the O-linemen write down corrections that coaches note in film study sessions.
“Everyone in our offensive line room takes notes, brings a pen and paper to every meeting,” starting center Terron Carey said. “I try to write it down a correction as soon as I hear it, and then apply it at the very next opportunity. Because I know how crucial it is — that has to be the focus every time I step on the football field, just correcting those past mistakes, making sure they don’t happen again.”
The habit makes it easier to take those corrections from the film room to the practice field — and hopefully retain that progress when they step out on the field for real again.
It’s a crucial process for every team, but even more so for a very young Idaho State team that had plenty of mistakes to fix in its season-opening 49-21 loss to Weber State on Saturday.
The Bengals hung in for a half, even cutting Weber’s lead to 14-7 early in the third quarter, but gave up four straight touchdowns immediately after that. It wasn’t the easiest opening game — Weber State ascended to No. 2 in the nation in this week’s polls — and it left ISU’s coaches and players with plenty of trouble areas to fix, particularly during Weber’s third-quarter onslaught.
Carey and the offensive line, with four new starters and three players who had barely played Division-I football, gave up five sacks. Quarterback Tyler Vander Waal, making his first start in a new system and with new teammates at Idaho State, threw two interceptions and could have thrown more. The defense, with eight new starters, gave up 638 total yards, allowing Weber’s freshman quarterback Bronson Barron to throw four touchdowns in his first career start.
But failure is only failure if it doesn’t move you forward, and immediately after the game, ISU’s coaches turned their focus towards making sure that happened.
“We have a lot of things that we have to clean up, and that’s what a bunch of guys playing in their first Division-I game will do,” head coach Rob Phenicie said. “Football’s a game of repetition, you have to see things over and over and over again to perfect it.”
It’s a pattern that will likely be repeated throughout the spring season for the Bengals.
Experienced teams like Weber are in the enviable position of tweaking things from week to week, making small changes here and there.
Young teams like Idaho State have plenty of mistakes to diagnose and plenty of problems to pinpoint — and that means plenty of ways to get better going forward.
“We expect some improvement from Week 1 to Week 2,” Phenicie said. “We’ve got a lot of stuff to take care of. You just chase them around on the field (at practice), don’t cut anybody any slack at any time. You make sure they’re taking their steps right, they’re getting into the right route or blocking the right person or getting in the right gap.”
SCOUTING SOUTHERN UTAH
The Thunderbirds led the whole game on Saturday at Northern Arizona before a Lumberjacks touchdown on the final play doomed them to a 34-33 loss.
Like Idaho State, Southern Utah is in a bit of a transitional season, hoping to build after finishing 3-9 in 2019.
After playing one of the best teams in the nation to start the season, taking on another team expected to be at the bottom of the Big Sky Conference should be a better gauge of this Idaho State team’s true level.
Southern Utah quarterback Justin Miller, who transferred in from Snow College and threw just eight passes in 2019, was 29 of 40 for 288 yards, five touchdowns and one interception against Northern Arizona in his first start.
“The quarterback is very accurate,” Phenicie said. “He’s very efficient, gets it there, so we’ll have to manufacture some pressure on the guy to get him out of his rhythm. He’s definitely got our attention, and we’ll have to have a great game plan.”
Senior Landen Measom has seen his yardage totals drop every year after a freshman campaign when he was named honorable mention freshman All-America, but he had 110 yards to lead the T-Birds against NAU.
Freshman Dayne Christiansen led SUU with 44 rushing yards in the season opener.
On defense, Phenicie pointed to defensive ends Bishop Jones and Francis Bemiy, plus safety A.J. Stanley.
“Their offensive line is big, their defensive line is big, and it’s going to be a tough challenge,” Phenicie said.