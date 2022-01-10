Charlie Ragle’s defensive staff is finalized.
According to a source, Idaho State’s head coach has compiled the following group: Byron Hout (defensive tackles and recruiting coordinator), Vince Amey (defensive ends), Tim Schaffner (defensive coordinator and linebackers), JB Hall Jr. (safeties) and DaVonte’ Neal (cornerbacks).
Hout and Hall Jr. were retained from the Bengals’ previous coaching staff, while Ragle hired three coaches away from other schools.
At least on the defensive side, Ragle and Co. are taking advantage of Idaho State’s decision to boost the assistant coach salary pool to nearly $600K, about a one-third increase from what previous head coach Rob Phenicie had.
Both Amey and Neal have ties to Chaparral High in Scottsdale, Arizona, where as head coach, Ragle won three state championships in four seasons.
Amey, a former NFL defensive lineman, got his career coaching under Ragle in 2011 and later teamed up with him at Arizona, where Amey was a defensive analyst and defensive line coach.
Playing under Ragle at Chaparral, Neal became a four-star athlete and went to Notre Dame before transferring to to Arizona. This will be the first college coaching position for Neal, who is leaving his job as an assistant at Higley High in Gilbert, Arizona.
Schaffner, meanwhile, previously served as the head coach at Butler Community College in El Dorado, Kansas, where he spent 17 seasons, including seven as head coach. Also the team’s defensive coordinator, Schaffner helped Butler win more than 80% of its games, capture nine conference titles and secure two national championships. In Schaffner’s time as defensive coordinator, the Grizzlies recorded a half-dozen seasons allowing under 10 points per game and carded 23 shutouts.
Schaffner doesn’t have many Arizona ties, which Ragle has really utilized to build his staff, but as the head coach at Eastern New Mexico in the early 90s, Schaffner did make Ragle his first recruit.
“Life is relationships. That’s all it is,” Schaffner told the Journal last month. “When you find good relationships in your life, you want to keep those people in your life and keep them close … Now we’re going to have the chance to work together and create something special.”
Ragle has also already parlayed his coaching hires into recruiting commitments. Amey’s son, Myles, a senior linebacker at Higley, announced his commitment to the Bengals on Monday. That came a day after Idaho State secured a pledge from former Higley offensive lineman Avery Demmons, a transfer from Arkansas State.
In any case, Idaho State will need the help of all its defensive coaches. Last season, the Bengals allowed 34 points per game, third last in the Big Sky. ISU also recorded just seven sacks, the fewest in the conference, and six interceptions, second-fewest in the 13-team league. The Bengals allowed 256 passing yards per game and 174 rushing a game.