Before Idaho State's football game against UC Davis this week, Rob Phenicie reminisced about the last time his Bengals visited Jim Sochor Field.
That was in 2018, and Phenicie remembers every painful minute of it — the 23-14 halftime lead, the missed field goal that would have given ISU a win at the end of regulation, the eventual 44-37 loss in overtime.
"Those close games," Phenicie said, "you look at all of those and get tired of them. ... The close ones are the most painful ones."
After Saturday, he'll have another memory to replace that one — although not in the way he wanted.
Trent Tompkins's 4-yard touchdown run with eight seconds left gave UC Davis a 31-27 win over the Bengals on Saturday, adding to Phenicie's recent run of misery at UC Davis Health Stadium.
It was ISU's second last-minute loss in as many games.
Eastern Washington was ranked No. 16 two weeks ago when the Eagles scored with 25 seconds left for a 46-42 win at Holt Arena.
UC Davis was No. 15 this week, meaning the Bengals haven't just let two wins slip through their grasp — they've lost out on two name-making, spotlight-shining, potentially program-defining wins.
Saturday's script in Northern California was similar to two weeks ago against Eastern Washington. For long parts of the game, Idaho State (1-3, 1-3 Big Sky Conference) played right with a team that has legitimate playoff hopes.
The Bengals led 10-7 early, but missed out on a chance to extend that lead, coming up scoreless on three straight possessions after defensive stops across the first and second quarters, and trailed 14-13 at halftime.
Tyler Vander Waal's 1-yard QB sneak to cap the first drive of the second half gave the Bengals the lead back, but they trailed 24-20 late in the fourth quarter. That's when Vander Waal scrambled left, Xavier Guillory took his defender deep and Vander Waal hit him for a 32-yard score, the pair's second touchdown connection of the day, with three minutes, 42 seconds left in the game.
That set up the exact same situation as two weeks ago — up three points, time running out, needing one stop to end the game.
And just like against Eastern Washington, ISU couldn't get it.
Hunter Rodrigues, who completed 16 passes to 11 different receivers for the Aggies(3-1, 3-1), hit C.J. Hutton for 38 yards on the first play of the drive. Four plays later, on fourth and 1 from the ISU 28, UCD coach Dan Hawkins opted against trying a 45-yard field goal to tie and instead brought in his heavy package, featuring the 200-pound Tompkins instead of Rodrigues at quarterback.
Tompkins took the snap right up the middle, Kainoa Fuiava met him head-on, the refs brought the chains out — and, by the length of half the football, the Aggies were given the first down.
Four plays later, Tompkins took the same QB Power play four yards into the end zone.
Vander Waal's Hail Mary was intercepted on the final play of the game, sealing another brutal loss for Idaho State — and ensuring that the image of the nose of the football peeking past the chain would replace the image of a field goal fading ever so slightly wide right in Phenicie's nightmares.
Vander Waal completed 17 of 33 passes for 226 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Bengals. Malakai Rango ran for 89 yards on 24 carries. Tanner Conner led the receivers with 66 yards on four catches, and both of Guillory's grabs — a 24-yarder in the first quarter and the 32-yarder late — went for scores.
Darian Green and Rasheed Williams both had eight tackles for ISU, with Green adding three tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble. The Aggies gained just 303 total yards after ringing up a school-record 768 last week against Cal Poly.
Idaho State hosts Idaho next weekend in the Battle of the Domes.
UC DAVIS 31, IDAHO STATE 27
Idaho State 10 3 7 7 — 27
UC Davis 7 7 7 10 — 31
Passing — Idaho State: Vander Waal 17-33-226-2-2. UC Davis: Rodrigues 16-25-168-0-1.
Rushing — Idaho State: Rango 24-89, Hunter 10-47, Vander Waal 10-12. UC Davis: Larison 12-95-2, Rodrigues 13-17-1, Tompkins 4-10-1, Babb 1-6, Crawford 1-5, Dixon 4-1, Vaughan 2-1.
Receiving — Idaho State: Conner 4-66, Guillory 2-56-2, Fredrickson 4-38, Shubert 2-31, Henderson 3-21, Rango 1-7, Harris 1-7. UC Davis: Crawford 4-46, Hutton 1-38, Babb 3-25, Harrell 1-12, Dixon 1-10, Vaughan 1-10, Tompkins 1-8, Larison 1-5, Thorpe 1-5, Castles 1-5, O'Keefe 1-4.