After an encouraging, frustrating, ultimately fruitless trip to Northern Iowa, the Idaho State Bengals start their Big Sky Conference schedule this week, hosting Portland State on Saturday at Holt Arena.
There’s no need to tell the players and coaches how important the game is.
“There’s no more room for mistakes, we’ve got to go,” wide receiver Tanner Conner said Monday. “We’ve got to start practicing harder, take practice as serious as we can and treat it like game day, because if we don’t ... we’re going to come out and it’s not going to go our way.”
Saturday’s game is an interesting matchup.
Neither Portland State (2-2), nor Idaho State (1-2) has a win over a Division I team yet this season, but both have had encouraging performances.
The Vikings kept things close with Arkansas for the entire game in their season opener, eventually losing 20-13 in Fayetteville.
Meanwhile, Idaho State put on an eye-opening defensive showcase last week against Northern Iowa, leading 6-3 going into the fourth quarter before losing 13-6.
As two teams trying to separate themselves from the Big Sky’s large and amorphous middle class, Saturday is a chance to make a statement for both Idaho State and Portland State.
“They were a young team last year, they’re all a year older,” ISU head coach Rob Phenicie said about the Vikings. “It’s a lot of the same names, and they are playing much better. ... Big Sky games are all fun.”
Because Portland State is one of ISU’s two designated rivals in the Big Sky, the two teams play every year.
The Bengals are riding a two-game winning streak in the series, but it hasn’t been easy. Last year’s game finished 48-45, with Idaho State winning despite being outgained 597 to 518.
Portland State brings some interesting problems to the table this year.
Quarterback Davis Alexander is one. The junior is a dangerous runner, with 424 yards rushing and 12 rushing touchdowns in 2018. He was in the top 20 in the FCS in both rushing scores and yards per completion (14.2), which is a difficult combination to defend.
“(Alexander) is far more athletic than that kid we just played (Northern Iowa’s Will McElvain), and (McElvain) ran around really well,” Phenicie said. “He’ll run around and make a lot of plays, he did it to us last year. ... If you try to load the box to contain them, they’ve got enough juice on the outside, and he can throw it well enough that they can protect and get it thrown.”
Idaho State also has to adjust to the Vikings’ flex defense, which defensive coordinator Payam Saadat has been teaching for years. It’s a difficult defense to prepare for because not many teams run it anymore, and Saadat is a master at bringing pressure from different angles.
He was hired before the 2018 season, and Portland State’s defense took a huge step forward that year, allowing nearly 17 points per game fewer in Big Sky games than it had the year before.
“There’s guys all over the place, and they’re twisting and moving and you never know where they’re going to be,” Phenicie said.
“There’s no rhyme or reason to how they line up. It’s very confusing, you can’t really isolate what they’re doing. And then they mix their coverages very well. Usually, teams that play that defense play strictly man-to-man defense. They don’t. They’ll play it a majority of the time, but they mix up some different coverages that, frankly, we haven’t seen, that we’re still working on.”
For Idaho State, the big question going into the game is on offense. Neither Matt Struck nor Gunnar Amos has played all that well at quarterback.
With Struck in concussion protocol last week, Amos started the first game of his career and struggled against a good Northern Iowa defense, completing 13 of 26 passes for 134 yards. He threw three interceptions and led the Bengals to two field goals, despite some good field position in the first half.
With Struck potentially rusty even if he is cleared to play, the Bengals are stuck between a rock and a hard place.
Phenicie didn’t say much about his offense’s struggles at Monday’s press conference.
“We just have to be better,” Phenicie said. “The offense was not tough enough. We got punched in the face and we have to play better than that. We’re more physical than that.”
NOTES
- Phenicie said Monday that Kevin Ryan’s 27-yard run on a fake punt in the Northern Iowa game was the result of something special teams coordinator David Fiefia saw in the Panthers’ punt coverage.
“They were only rushing two guys up the field and everybody else was in a holdup,” Phenicie said. “And he told (tight end) Austin Campbell if he could pin the one ... what you have is you have two force players, and if you can pin the one force player on a rollout and it’s there, take it.”
Ryan’s carry was the longest gain of the day for Idaho State.
“His eyes were probably that big and his heart was probably going a million miles an hour, because he’s a pretty slight individual,” Phenicie said. “But it was a great call by Dave, and excellent execution by Austin Campbell and Kevin on that deal, so it was cool.”
- For the second-straight week, Idaho State’s run game was nearly non-existent in the second half against Northern Iowa. After picking up 47 yards on the ground in the first half, Ty Flanagan ran for minus-4 after halftime.
That continued a trend. Flanagan ran for 46 yards the week before against Utah — 45 of them in the first half.
“We will get that addressed in practice this week and get it fixed,” Phenicie said flatly. “There’s a lot of things, a lot of work we have ahead of us, and we will address those issues this week.”
- The confidence was practically dripping off of Idaho State’s defense at Monday’s press conference after the Bengals beat up Northern Iowa on Saturday in one of the best ISU defensive performances in years.
“We have talent on our defense,” was the first thing defensive end Kainoa Fuiava said, and he repeated it several times throughout.
“Our defense already plays with a lot of confidence,” defensive lineman Gilbert Varela said. “That goes back to the spring, to the fall. We knew we had a good defense, and we knew the defense was going to be a big thing for this team, and we pride ourselves on that. You could give us the worst field position, and we like it. We step up to the challenge. We bend, but we don’t break.”
Fuiava also added: “Our job is to stop the run. There it is. Every time we see the running back get the ball, make sure that we stop him. And the quarterback, if he’s inside the pocket still, something ain’t right. We want him to always be scrambling around and have the defensive backs running around, flying, making plays.”