POCATELLO — The Idaho State Bengals are facing a unique challenge this year.
Like most FCS teams, they have 12 games lined up on their regular-season schedule rather then the usual 11.
Unlike a lot of other teams, they’re playing those 12 games straight through, without a bye week in the middle of the season.
That grind, which is both mentally unfamiliar and physically difficult for players, will lead to a lot of wear and tear, and keeping players healthy throughout will be crucial for ISU’s success.
“I don’t know if anything will actually get you prepared for a 12-game season, because you don’t know what’s to come,” Bengals running back Ty Flanagan said. “You just have to hope for the best and hope that you make it out healthy.”
More often than not, conversations about how the Bengals prepare to get through a season like that end up in Dan Ryan’s weight room, where the third-year strength and conditioning coach is trying to create stronger, tougher, more resilient athletes to handle the grind.
”That’s why we do workouts all spring and all summer,” head coach Rob Phenicie said. “That’s the importance of summer conditioning with Dan Ryan, is so your body can withstand the rigors of a 12-game season ... You have to have some depth, you have to have a lot of luck, and you gotta have a good strength and conditioning program like Dan Ryan has for us.”
Ryan said that, in three summers since he took over the program, the number of players staying on campus for summer conditioning has jumped from around 30 to a new high of 78 this year.
It’s tough to argue that the buy-in, and some methods that Ryan has updated since he arrived at the program, haven’t paid off.
Last year, the Bengals were one of the healthiest teams in the Big Sky Conference.
On offense, for example, the 11 starters combined to miss just three games — all by left tackle Brian Fineanganofo at the beginning of the year.
”We’re not going to prevent injuries, our goal is to reduce them,” Ryan said. “We added in exercises that these guys would be doing with a physical therapist or something like that in a rehab setting ... Then, ultimately, strength is the key. The longer they’re with me, the more we can get them stronger, the more their body can withstand. They become more durable athletes. So that’s a big part of it, is just the training volume we’ve been able to accumulate over the course of the last three years.”
Once the season starts — and doubly so with a schedule like this one — workouts become a little less intense.
The Bengals want to train to be peaking at the end of the season. The players will still work out every Monday and Wednesday during the season, and Ryan keeps things regimented.
“I can go through the whole year and tell you exactly how many reps, at what percentage, of each exercise we’re going to do for the whole year,” he said. But there is some room for adjustment.
After working with a lot of the players for three years, Ryan knows their baselines and their quirks, and can quickly diagnose issues to find the right workload. If the team’s coming off a tough game, workouts might be dialed back. If legs feel fine, the weight might get ramped back up again.
Communication is also key.
”(I like) having them be comfortable enough with me to come up and say, ‘I just don’t have it today. I can’t squat, I’m not feeling this, and I’m not going to get much out of it,’” Ryan said. “I would rather have them come do that than try to just push through it just for the sake of doing it. Some days, if we have to give them a day off and do a recovery day, we’ll throw that in, just depending where they are mentally and physically.”
Getting the players through the season is the first concern for Ryan, and if the Bengals can be as healthy as they were a year ago, it could help them surprise some people.
But beyond that, he just wants them to be dominant, scheduling irregularity or not.
”I think (the schedule) is a good chance to prove what we’ve been working on the last three years and show everyone what we can do here,” Ryan said. “I think historically, Idaho State football hasn’t had a lot of respect in the conference ... We’re working really hard to change that, and I think our guys are there. They’ve put in the time. Teams will know when they play us, we’re going to be strong, we’re going to be physical, we’re going to be a tough team. It’s not going to be a pushover game for anyone.”