POCATELLO — Despite holding the No. 4 team in the country to a 0-0 tie after an even first quarter, Idaho State didn’t hang with Weber State for long Saturday, as the Wildcats scored six of the game’s first seven touchdowns to take a 42-7 lead en route to a 49-21 pasting of the Bengals at Holt Arena.
Playing for the first time since a 38-10 loss to the Wildcats in Ogden in December 2019, Idaho State was hurt by two quick-strike touchdowns from Weber State in the second quarter.
In what was more or less an even first half, Weber State scored two touchdowns in a minute, 12 seconds in the second quarter, the first a 27-yard pass to running back Josh Davis and the second a 55-yard toss to David Ames on a flea-flicker one play after an ISU punt.
Idaho State quarterback Tyler Vander Waal, making his first start in orange-and-black after transferring from Wyoming, threw a 74-yard touchdown to Tanner Conner on the Bengals’ first drive of the second half, but Weber State responded with four straight scores, all in the third quarter, to put the game away before the final 15 minutes.
Vander Waal added late touchdown throws to Jeff Harris and another one to Conner.
Vander Waal finished 17 of 42 for 304 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.
Conner’s five catches were good for 115 yards and two scores, and Connor Wills led the defense with 12 tackles.