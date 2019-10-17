Idaho State's men's basketball team was voted 10th in the Big Sky Conference preseason coaches' and media polls, released Thursday.
The Bengals finished just ahead of Idaho in both polls. ISU went 11-19 last season, including a 7-13 mark in conference play to finish in 10th.
ISU is led by first-year head coach Ryan Looney and a multitude of new players. Three of the team's top four scorers transferred in light of the coaching change.
Eastern Washington was picked to win the league by coaches, while Montana topped the media poll. Those teams have faced off in the last two conference tournament championships, with Montana winning each time.
EWU and Montana were the only two teams to earn first-place votes from the coaches. Weber State and Northern Colorado joined them with first-place nods from the media.
Coaches' Poll
School Points (1st-place votes)
1. Eastern Washington 96 (8)
2. Montana 87 (3)
3. Weber State 86
4. Southern Utah 71
5. Northern Colorado 65
6. Portland State 59
7. Montana State 42
8. Northern Arizona 35
9. Sacramento State 32
10. Idaho State 21
11. Idaho 11
Media Poll
Team Points (1st-place votes)
1. Montana 354 (13)
2. Weber State 345 (12)
3. Eastern Washington 330 (9)
4. Northern Colorado 275 (2)
5. Southern Utah 247
6. Portland State 220
7. Montana State 188
8. Northern Arizona 150
9. Sacramento State 127
10. Idaho State 92
11. Idaho 48