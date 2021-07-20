The Big Sky schedule is getting back to normal.

In an effort to cut down travel last season, the conference formed a schedule where teams would play the same opponent at the same place in a two-game weekend series.

It gave the Big Sky season more of a tournament feel with quick turnarounds and the need for rapid adjustments to play the same team.

That won’t be necessary this year. The Big Sky this week unveiled its men’s and women’s conference schedule – a 20-game slate without those back-to-back matchups against the same squad.

The Bengals women’s squad – which won the conference last season and played in the NCAA Tournament – will start the season at Portland State on Dec. 2 and conclude the Big Sky season on March 2 at Southern Utah. In between that, ISU will play Idaho – the 2021 Big Sky runner-up – in Moscow on Jan. 15 and at Reed Gym on Feb. 10.

In coach Ryan Looney’s third season, the ISU men’s team will look to build upon its fourth-place finish in the conference last season with a roster that returns nearly everyone. The Bengal men have almost the same Big Sky schedule as the women, just with the settings flipped. ISU’s conference opener will be at Reed on Dec. 2 against PSU with the finale at home against SUU on March 3.

Here’s the full schedule:

Thurs. 12/2 – Portland State (Men home/Women away)

Sat. 12/4 – Northern Arizona (Men home/Women away)

Thurs. 12/30 – Montana (Men away/Women home)

Sat. 1/1 – Montana State (Men away/Women home)

Sat. 1/8 – Weber State (Men home/Women away)

Thurs. 1/13 Eastern Washington (Men home/Women away)

Sat. 1/15 – Idaho (Men home/Women away)

Thurs. 1/20 – Weber State (Men away/Women home)

Sat. 1/22 – Southern Utah (Men away/Women home)

Thurs. 1/27 – Sacramento State (Men away/Women home)

Sat. 1/29 – Northern Colorado (Men away/Women home)

Thurs. 2/3 – Montana State (Men home/Women away)

Sat. 2/5 – Montana (Men home/Women away)

Thurs. 2/10 – Idaho (Men away/Women home)

Sat. 2/12 – Eastern Washington (Men away/Women home)

Thurs. 2/17 – Northern Colorado (Men home/Women away)

Sat. 2/19 – Sacramento State (Men home/Women away)

Thurs. 2/24 – Northern Arizona (Men away/Women home)

Sat. 2/26 – Portland State (Men away/Women home)

Wed. 3/2 – Southern Utah (Women away)

Thurs. 3/3 – Southern Utah (Men home)

