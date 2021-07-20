Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Idaho State’s Dora Goles (5) drives on Utah State’s Meagan Mendazona during a game last season at Reed Gym in Pocatello.
In an effort to cut down travel last season, the conference formed a schedule where teams would play the same opponent at the same place in a two-game weekend series.
It gave the Big Sky season more of a tournament feel with quick turnarounds and the need for rapid adjustments to play the same team.
That won’t be necessary this year. The Big Sky this week unveiled its men’s and women’s conference schedule – a 20-game slate without those back-to-back matchups against the same squad.
The Bengals women’s squad – which won the conference last season and played in the NCAA Tournament – will start the season at Portland State on Dec. 2 and conclude the Big Sky season on March 2 at Southern Utah. In between that, ISU will play Idaho – the 2021 Big Sky runner-up – in Moscow on Jan. 15 and at Reed Gym on Feb. 10.
In coach Ryan Looney’s third season, the ISU men’s team will look to build upon its fourth-place finish in the conference last season with a roster that returns nearly everyone. The Bengal men have almost the same Big Sky schedule as the women, just with the settings flipped. ISU’s conference opener will be at Reed on Dec. 2 against PSU with the finale at home against SUU on March 3.
Here’s the full schedule:
Thurs. 12/2 –Portland State (Men home/Women away)
Sat. 12/4 –Northern Arizona (Men home/Women away)
Thurs. 12/30 –Montana (Men away/Women home)
Sat. 1/1 –Montana State (Men away/Women home)
Sat. 1/8 –Weber State (Men home/Women away)
Thurs. 1/13–Eastern Washington (Men home/Women away)
Sat. 1/15 – Idaho (Men home/Women away)
Thurs. 1/20 – Weber State (Men away/Women home)
Sat. 1/22 – Southern Utah (Men away/Women home)
Thurs. 1/27 – Sacramento State (Men away/Women home)