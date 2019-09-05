At Pocatello, the Idaho State football team opened its season Thursday night with a 38-13 win over Western Colorado at Holt Arena.
Matt Struck passed for 385 yards and four touchdowns and Ty Flanagan rushed for 96 yards as the Bengals tallied 532 yards of offense.
ISU jumped out to a 14-3 lead at the half and extended the lead to 31-6 in the fourth as Struck found Tanner Conner for an 11-yard score. Conner would add a 63-yard touchdown from Struck with 2:40 left in the game to finish with nine catches for 164 yards. Michael Dean added eight catches for 155 yards and one score.
ISU travels to Utah to face the Utes on Sept. 14.