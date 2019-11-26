Big Sky football all-conference teams were announced on Tuesday, with several Idaho State players gaining postseason recognition.
Senior safety Adkin Aguirre was named to the second-team defense.
Aguirre finished 13th in the conference — fifth among defensive backs — with 7.2 tackles per game. He had 87 tackles, 2 1/2 tackles for loss, five pass breakups and one interception. It was the second-straight year with a postseason honor for Aguirre, who received honorable mention recognition in 2018.
Senior linebackers Kody Graves and Luke Holloway made the third-team defense.
Graves, a team captain, finished ninth in the Big Sky with 99 tackles. As with Aguirre, it was his second-straight honor, after being named to the third team in 2018 as well.
In his first full year as a starter, Holloway capably filled ISU's rush linebacker position, racking up 69 tackles and 6 1/2 sacks, eighth in the conference.
Senior center Dallen Collins, who started 44 of a potential 45 games in his ISU career, joined Graves and Holloway on the third team.
Wide receivers Mitch Gueller and Tanner Conner received recognition as honorable mentions.
Gueller, a senior, snagged 44 receptions for 610 yards and four touchdowns, setting ISU's career receiving record in the process with a four-year total of 3,249 yards. Gueller was named first-team all-conference in both 2017 and 2018.
Conner broke out as a junior with 48 catches for 791 yards and eight touchdowns. He was eighth in the conference with 72 receiving yards per game.
Sacramento State quarterback Kevin Thomson was named the league's Offensive Player of the Year after throwing for 2,910 yards and 25 touchdowns and leading the Hornets to a share of the conference title and their first-ever FCS playoff appearance.
Montana linebacker Dante Olson and Weber State defensive end Jonah Williams split the Defensive Player of the Year honor.
Montana running back Marcus Knight scored a conference-high 21 touchdowns and was the Newcomer of the Year, and UC Davis linebacker Nick Eaton took home the Freshman of the Year award.
Olson, Montana punt returner Jerry Louie-McGee and Southern Utah offensive lineman Zach Larsen were unanimous first-team honorees.
Olson and Williams were among eight players to repeat as first-teamers. They were joined by Weber State running back Josh Davis, Sacramento State running back Elijah Dotson, Portland State tight end Charlie Taumoepeau, Sacramento State defensive end George Obinna, Montana State linebacker Troy Andersen and Northern Arizona cornerback Khalil Dorsey.
Larsen was the only three-time first-team honoree.
2019 BIG SKY FOOTBALL ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS
Offensive Player of the Year: Kevin Thomson, QB, Sacramento State
Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Dante Olson, LB, Montana; Jonah Williams, DE, Weber State
Newcomer of the Year: Marcus Knight, RB, Montana
Freshman of the Year: Nick Eaton, LB, UC Davis
First-team offense
QB: Kevin Thomson, Sacramento State
WR: Samori Toure, Montana
WR: J.J. Koski, Cal Poly
WR: Pierre Williams, Sacramento State
RB: Josh Davis, Weber State
RB: Elijah Dotson, Sacramento State
OL: Zach Larsen, Southern Utah
OL: Mitch Brott, Montana State
OL: Wyatt Ming, Sacramento State
OL: Spencer Blackburn, Eastern Washington
OL: Chris Schlichting, Eastern Washington
OL: Ty Whitworth, Weber State
OL: Cole Habib, Northern Arizona
TE: Charlie Taumoepeau, Portland State
FB: Clay Moss, Weber State
All-Purpose: Travis Jonsen, Montana State
K: Luis Aguilar, Northern Arizona
PR: Jerry Louie-McGee,Montana
KR: Nick Romano, Idaho
First-team defense
DT: Jared Schiess, Weber State
DT: Dariyn Choates, Sacramento State
DE: George Obinna,Sacramento State
DE: Jonah Williams, Weber State
OLB: Troy Andersen,Montana State
OLB: Christian Ellis, Idaho
ILB: Dante Olson,Montana
ILB: Jace Lewis, Montana
ILB: Josh Hill, Montana State
DB: Daron Bland, Sacramento State
DB: Brayden Konkol, Montana State
DB: Devon King, UC Davis
DB: Khalil Dorsey, Northern Arizona
DB: Anthony Adams, Portland State
P: DJ Arnson, Northern Arizona
Special Teams: Emmanuel Daigbe, Portland State
Second-team offense
QB: Case Cookus, Northern Arizona
WR: Jeff Cotton, Idaho
WR: Brandon Porter, Northern Arizona
WR: Samuel Akem, Montana
RB: Ulonzo Gilliam, UC Davis
RB: Antoine Custer Jr., Eastern Washington
OL: Nick Bianco, Sacramento State
OL: Conlan Beaver, Montana
OL: Noah Johnson, Idaho
OL: Cy Sirmon, Montana
OL: Lewis Kidd, Montana State
OL: Tyler Whisenhunt, Cal Poly
OL: Tristen Taylor, Eastern Washington
TE: Marshel Martin, Sacramento State
TE: Wes Preece, UC Davis
FB:Duy Tran-Sampson, Cal Poly
All-Purpose: Joe Logan, Northern Arizona
K: Trey Tuttle, Weber State
PR: Cutrell Haywood, Idaho
KR: Wille Fairman, Northern Colorado
Second-team defense
DT: Derek Marks, Montana State
DT: Jesse Sims, Montana
DE: Bryce Sterk, Montana State
DE: Adam Rodriguez, Weber State
OLB: Marcus Bruce, Sacramento State
OLB: Nick Eaton, UC Davis
OLB: Auston Tesch, Weber State
ILB: Marcus Hawkins, Sacramento State
ILB: Tre Walker, Idaho
DB: Michael Walker, Northern Colorado
DB: Adkin Aguirre, Idaho State
DB: Eddie Heckard, Weber State
DB: Caelan Barnes, Sacramento State
DB: Robby Hauck, Montana
P: Doug Lloyd, Weber State
Third-team offense
QB: Eric Barriere, Eastern Washington
WR: Emmanuel Daigbe, Portland State
WR: Kevin Kassis, Montana State
WR: Andrew Boston, Eastern Washington
RB: Marcus Knight, Montana
RB: Milo Hall, Northern Colorado
RB: Kevin Smith, Weber State
OL: Dallen Collins, Idaho State
OL: Angel Villanueva, Montana
OL: Kaleb Levao, Eastern Washington
OL: Braxton Jones, Southern Utah
OL: Ben Bos, Weber State
OL: Garrett Stauffer, Portland State
OL: Taylor Tuiasosopo, Montana State
TE: Jayce Gilder, Eastern Washington
K: Cody Williams, Portland State
KR: Judd Cockett, Southern Utah
Third-team defense
DT: Elijah Chambers, Sacramento State
DT: Chase Benson, Montana State
DE: George Tarlas, Weber State
DE: Jim Townsend, Eastern Washington
OLB: Amandre Williams, Montana State
OLB: Luke Holloway, Idaho State
ILB: Kody Graves, Idaho State
ILB: Matt Shotwell, Cal Poly
DB: Lloyd Hightower Idaho
DB: Josh Sandry, Montana
DB: Preston Smith, Weber State
DB: Dehonta Hayes, Eastern Washington
DB: Carlton Johnson, Southern Utah
P: Daniel Whelan, UC Davis
Honorable mention
Quarterback: Dalton Sneed, Montana; Jake Maier, UC Davis; Mason Petrino, Idaho; Jacob Knipp, Northern Colorado.
Wide Receiver: Mitch Gueller, Idaho State; Tanner Conner, Idaho State; Lance Lawson, Southern Utah; Jayson Williams II, Eastern Washington; Khris Vaughn, UC Davis; Willie Fairman, Northern Colorado
Running Back: B.J. Perkinson, Sacramento State
Offensive Line: Jordan Ford, UC Davis
Kicker: Seth Harrison, Eastern Washington
Tackle: Bryce Rodgers, UC Davis; Dylan Ledbetter, Eastern Washington; Kenton Bartlett, Portland State; Anthony Del Toro, Portland State
End: Shawn Richard, Portland State; Josiah Erickson, Sacramento State; Myles Cecil, Cal Poly
Outside Linebacker: Alex Sims, Southern Utah
Inside Linebacker: Luke Nelson, Northern Colorado
Defensive Back: Kitu Humphrey, Cal Poly; Jerone Jackson, Northern Colorado; AJ Stanley, Southern Utah; Carter Nichols, Cal Poly
Punter: Jered Padmos, Montana State; Cade Coffey, Idaho