Idaho State-BYU football

Idaho State safety Adkin Aguirre tackles BYU receiver Gunner Romney during their game on Nov. 16 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.

 Justin Prax/ISU Athletics

Big Sky football all-conference teams were announced on Tuesday, with several Idaho State players gaining postseason recognition.

Senior safety Adkin Aguirre was named to the second-team defense.

Aguirre finished 13th in the conference — fifth among defensive backs — with 7.2 tackles per game. He had 87 tackles, 2 1/2 tackles for loss, five pass breakups and one interception. It was the second-straight year with a postseason honor for Aguirre, who received honorable mention recognition in 2018.

Senior linebackers Kody Graves and Luke Holloway made the third-team defense.

Graves, a team captain, finished ninth in the Big Sky with 99 tackles. As with Aguirre, it was his second-straight honor, after being named to the third team in 2018 as well.

In his first full year as a starter, Holloway capably filled ISU's rush linebacker position, racking up 69 tackles and 6 1/2 sacks, eighth in the conference.

Senior center Dallen Collins, who started 44 of a potential 45 games in his ISU career, joined Graves and Holloway on the third team.

Wide receivers Mitch Gueller and Tanner Conner received recognition as honorable mentions.

Gueller, a senior, snagged 44 receptions for 610 yards and four touchdowns, setting ISU's career receiving record in the process with a four-year total of 3,249 yards. Gueller was named first-team all-conference in both 2017 and 2018.

Conner broke out as a junior with 48 catches for 791 yards and eight touchdowns. He was eighth in the conference with 72 receiving yards per game. 

Sacramento State quarterback Kevin Thomson was named the league's Offensive Player of the Year after throwing for 2,910 yards and 25 touchdowns and leading the Hornets to a share of the conference title and their first-ever FCS playoff appearance.

Montana linebacker Dante Olson and Weber State defensive end Jonah Williams split the Defensive Player of the Year honor.

Montana running back Marcus Knight scored a conference-high 21 touchdowns and was the Newcomer of the Year, and UC Davis linebacker Nick Eaton took home the Freshman of the Year award.

Olson, Montana punt returner Jerry Louie-McGee and Southern Utah offensive lineman Zach Larsen were unanimous first-team honorees.

Olson and Williams were among eight players to repeat as first-teamers. They were joined by Weber State running back Josh Davis, Sacramento State running back Elijah Dotson, Portland State tight end Charlie Taumoepeau, Sacramento State defensive end George Obinna, Montana State linebacker Troy Andersen and Northern Arizona cornerback Khalil Dorsey.

Larsen was the only three-time first-team honoree.

2019 BIG SKY FOOTBALL ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS

Offensive Player of the Year: Kevin Thomson, QB, Sacramento State

Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Dante Olson, LB, Montana; Jonah Williams, DE, Weber State

Newcomer of the Year: Marcus Knight, RB, Montana

Freshman of the Year: Nick Eaton, LB, UC Davis

First-team offense

QB: Kevin Thomson, Sacramento State

WR: Samori Toure, Montana

WR: J.J. Koski, Cal Poly

WR: Pierre Williams, Sacramento State

RB: Josh Davis, Weber State

RB: Elijah Dotson, Sacramento State

OL: Zach Larsen, Southern Utah

OL: Mitch Brott, Montana State

OL: Wyatt Ming, Sacramento State

OL: Spencer Blackburn, Eastern Washington

OL: Chris Schlichting, Eastern Washington

OL: Ty Whitworth, Weber State

OL: Cole Habib, Northern Arizona

TE: Charlie Taumoepeau, Portland State

FB: Clay Moss, Weber State

All-Purpose: Travis Jonsen, Montana State

K: Luis Aguilar, Northern Arizona

PR: Jerry Louie-McGee,Montana

KR: Nick Romano, Idaho

First-team defense

DT: Jared Schiess, Weber State

DT: Dariyn Choates, Sacramento State

DE: George Obinna,Sacramento State

DE: Jonah Williams, Weber State

OLB: Troy Andersen,Montana State

OLB: Christian Ellis, Idaho

ILB: Dante Olson,Montana

ILB: Jace Lewis, Montana

ILB: Josh Hill, Montana State

DB: Daron Bland, Sacramento State

DB: Brayden Konkol, Montana State

DB: Devon King, UC Davis

DB: Khalil Dorsey, Northern Arizona

DB: Anthony Adams, Portland State

P: DJ Arnson, Northern Arizona

Special Teams: Emmanuel Daigbe, Portland State

Second-team offense

QB: Case Cookus, Northern Arizona

WR: Jeff Cotton, Idaho

WR: Brandon Porter, Northern Arizona

WR: Samuel Akem, Montana

RB: Ulonzo Gilliam, UC Davis

RB: Antoine Custer Jr., Eastern Washington

OL: Nick Bianco, Sacramento State

OL: Conlan Beaver, Montana

OL: Noah Johnson, Idaho

OL: Cy Sirmon, Montana

OL: Lewis Kidd, Montana State

OL: Tyler Whisenhunt, Cal Poly

OL: Tristen Taylor, Eastern Washington

TE: Marshel Martin, Sacramento State

TE: Wes Preece, UC Davis

FB:Duy Tran-Sampson, Cal Poly

All-Purpose: Joe Logan, Northern Arizona

K: Trey Tuttle, Weber State

PR: Cutrell Haywood, Idaho

KR: Wille Fairman, Northern Colorado

Second-team defense

DT: Derek Marks, Montana State

DT: Jesse Sims, Montana

DE: Bryce Sterk, Montana State

DE: Adam Rodriguez, Weber State

OLB: Marcus Bruce, Sacramento State

OLB: Nick Eaton, UC Davis

OLB: Auston Tesch, Weber State

ILB: Marcus Hawkins, Sacramento State

ILB: Tre Walker, Idaho

DB: Michael Walker, Northern Colorado

DB: Adkin Aguirre, Idaho State

DB: Eddie Heckard, Weber State

DB: Caelan Barnes, Sacramento State

DB: Robby Hauck, Montana

P: Doug Lloyd, Weber State

Third-team offense

QB: Eric Barriere, Eastern Washington

WR: Emmanuel Daigbe, Portland State

WR: Kevin Kassis, Montana State

WR: Andrew Boston, Eastern Washington

RB: Marcus Knight, Montana

RB: Milo Hall, Northern Colorado

RB: Kevin Smith, Weber State

OL: Dallen Collins, Idaho State

OL: Angel Villanueva, Montana

OL: Kaleb Levao, Eastern Washington

OL: Braxton Jones, Southern Utah

OL: Ben Bos, Weber State

OL: Garrett Stauffer, Portland State

OL: Taylor Tuiasosopo, Montana State

TE: Jayce Gilder, Eastern Washington

K: Cody Williams, Portland State

KR: Judd Cockett, Southern Utah

Third-team defense

DT: Elijah Chambers, Sacramento State

DT: Chase Benson, Montana State

DE: George Tarlas, Weber State

DE: Jim Townsend, Eastern Washington

OLB: Amandre Williams, Montana State

OLB: Luke Holloway, Idaho State

ILB: Kody Graves, Idaho State

ILB: Matt Shotwell, Cal Poly

DB: Lloyd Hightower Idaho

DB: Josh Sandry, Montana

DB: Preston Smith, Weber State

DB: Dehonta Hayes, Eastern Washington

DB: Carlton Johnson, Southern Utah

P: Daniel Whelan, UC Davis

Honorable mention

Quarterback: Dalton Sneed, Montana; Jake Maier, UC Davis; Mason Petrino, Idaho; Jacob Knipp, Northern Colorado.

Wide Receiver: Mitch Gueller, Idaho State; Tanner Conner, Idaho State; Lance Lawson, Southern Utah; Jayson Williams II, Eastern Washington; Khris Vaughn, UC Davis; Willie Fairman, Northern Colorado

Running Back: B.J. Perkinson, Sacramento State

Offensive Line: Jordan Ford, UC Davis

Kicker: Seth Harrison, Eastern Washington

Tackle: Bryce Rodgers, UC Davis; Dylan Ledbetter, Eastern Washington; Kenton Bartlett, Portland State; Anthony Del Toro, Portland State

End: Shawn Richard, Portland State; Josiah Erickson, Sacramento State; Myles Cecil, Cal Poly

Outside Linebacker: Alex Sims, Southern Utah

Inside Linebacker: Luke Nelson, Northern Colorado

Defensive Back: Kitu Humphrey, Cal Poly; Jerone Jackson, Northern Colorado; AJ Stanley, Southern Utah; Carter Nichols, Cal Poly

Punter: Jered Padmos, Montana State; Cade Coffey, Idaho