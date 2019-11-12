POCATELLO — Sixty-thousand screaming fans may provide the charge that the Idaho State football team is looking for as the Bengals start to wrap up their season.
Hey, after the last four weeks, it couldn’t hurt, right?
After playing their final home game last week, the Bengals (3-7, 2-5 Big Sky Conference) travel to Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah, on Saturday to take on the BYU Cougars.
“This late in the season, you just have to dig down and give it all you can,” offensive lineman Dakota Wilson said Monday. “It’s going to be awesome. Lavell Edwards, it’s an amazing venue, amazing stadium. They sell out dang near every game. It’s going to be an awesome environment to play in, and that’ll help a lot.”
In the second of two “money games” this year against FBS teams, the Bengals get a BYU team that’s hanging around .500 at 5-4.
However, the Cougars are working on a three-game winning streak that includes a narrow win over No. 14 Boise State on Oct. 19.
They’ve kept the momentum from that win, beating Utah State and then, last week, Liberty.
“They’re very effective in what they do, and they do it well,” Idaho State head coach Rob Phenicie said. “They do present a problem.”
Most FBS-vs.-FCS matchups are played in the early-season, non-conference portion of the schedule, making this one — coming in the midst of ISU’s Big Sky Conference schedule — a little unorthodox.
“I’m trying to think back through my career,” Phenicie said. “The closest thing I had was at (Cal State) Northridge in 1998. We stepped out of the Big Sky, but we went to Southwest Missouri, which is now Missouri State. That’s not quite like going to BYU. You have to step back. It’s a different animal that you’re taking on.”
At his Monday press conference, Phenicie said that both of Idaho State’s quarterbacks — junior Matt Struck and freshman Sagan Gronauer — are likely to play.
Gronauer made his first career start last week against Eastern Washington in a 48-5 loss, but was replaced by Struck late in the first half after leading the offense to no points despite some good field position.
Struck threw for 260 yards despite playing just over a half, but threw three interceptions — taking ISU’s conference-leading turnover total to 20 in nine games — and led the offense to just three points.
“Do you want to take (Gronauer) and just throw him out there?” Phenicie asked rhetorically. “There’s going to be a lot going on. We’ll mix them in there. Both of them will play, and, as we do every week, we’ll try to put them in the best position possible to be successful.”
In Idaho State’s previous game against an FBS team this year, the Bengals lost 31-0 to Utah in Salt Lake City, going down 24-0 at halftime and gaining 116 yards for the game.
Struck started that game and went 3 for 6 for 28 yards before leaving in the second quarter with a concussion.