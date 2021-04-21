Idaho State quarterback Tyler Vander Waal was named the Big Sky Conference Newcomer of the Year on Wednesday, when the conference released its individual awards and all-conference teams for the 2021 spring season.
Vander Waal transferred to ISU from Wyoming after the 2019 season. He threw for 1,843 yards and 12 touchdowns in six games this spring, finishing second in the conference with 307.2 passing yards per game.
Idaho State also had three players — wide receiver Tanner Conner, cornerback Jayden Dawson and special teamer Colton Belnap — be named first-team all-conference.
Conner had 34 catches for 685 yards and three touchdowns, finishing second in the conference in receiving yards.
Dawson, in his first year at Idaho State after transferring from Mt. San Jacinto College, finished with 30 tackles, four pass breakups and one fumble recovery.
Belnap had three total tackles.
Vander Waal was named the second-team quarterback, and was joined on the second-team offense by center Terron Carey and left tackle Jacob Angel.
Outside linebacker Oshea Trujillo made the second-team defense.
Running back Malakai Rango, defensive linemen Kainoa Fuiava and Terrence Jones, and middle linebacker Connor Wills were named honorable mention.
Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere was the conference's Player of the Year. Weber State linebacker Conner Mortensen was the Defensive Player of the Year. UC Davis defensive lineman Chubba Maae and Weber State running back Dontae McMillan split the league's Freshman of the Year honors.