Idaho State quarterback Gunnar Amos has retired from football, the team announced Monday.
An ISU-issued news release said Amos retired for personal reasons. It also said Amos will stay enrolled at ISU to finish his degree and his scholarship will be honored until Amos graduates in the spring.
“Gunnar has been an exemplary student-athlete who has devoted himself to ISU football and we respect his need to focus himself on some other issues at this time,” ISU head coach Rob Phenicie said in the news release. “We know he will be successful and we will always be proud that he is a Bengal.”
Amos did not warm up with the rest of ISU’s quarterbacks prior to Saturday’s home game against Portland State, a 51-24 ISU win. The redshirt senior made his first-career start Sept. 21 at Northern Iowa, a 13-6 ISU loss.
During the offseason, Amos lost the battle with Matt Struck to be ISU’s starting quarterback. Amos started at Northern Iowa because Struck was in concussion protocol.
In his 18-game college career, which started in 2015 at the University of Idaho, Amos completed 45 of 78 passes (57.7 percent) for 357 yards, no touchdowns and seven interceptions. He added 101 yards rushing and one rushing touchdown on 39 carries.
Freshman Sagan Gronauer has been elevated to ISU’s No. 2 quarterback, behind Struck. Gronauer has not yet made his college football debut.