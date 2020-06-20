No returning Idaho State student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced Saturday in a press release.
According to the press release, ISU tested every student-athlete that returned to campus for voluntary summer workouts, as well as several "high-contact" staff members, such as athletic trainers and strength coaches.
All 115 tests came back negative.
"These results are only a snapshot, but it is reassuring to know that so far, the protocols in place appear to be effective," ISU athletic director Pauline Thiros said in the press release. "This good outcome must not lead to complacency, but is evidence that the current practices should continue to be followed carefully."
ISU opened athletic facilities for voluntary workouts on June 1.
Thiros told the Idaho State Journal that testing began Monday. Originally, Idaho State planned to screen its returning athletes for symptoms, but not necessarily test them.
That was the case for two weeks, but with the number of athletes returning to campus growing, the athletic department decided it was the right time to start testing. Their primary goal was finding out if the social distancing and sanitizing requirements that were adopted for voluntary workouts were working as planned.
Athletic training staff and team physicians set up an area in Holt Arena to conduct the tests, which each cost about $75 and were obtained through Bingham Healthcare, according to Thiros.
"When the number of student athletes climbed beyond 100, we felt it was appropriate to perform an initial test," Thiros said. "...We were preparing to bring in another wave of athletes, we were bringing basketball in. So we were preparing tests for them, and we said, let's just test everybody, and let's make sure what we're doing is working."
ISU athletes have been required to wear face coverings during voluntary workouts at school facilities. Training groups are restricted to a maximum of 15 athletes, who work out together every day to minimize contact with other groups.
Groups are limited to 45-minute workouts, with the first 15 minutes of every hour set aside for education on ways to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Staff also sanitizes the weight room during that time.
"I think that it's really getting old for the student-athletes, but every day before they train, they're getting that 15 minutes of education," Thiros said. "Everybody has been so starved for their training environment that they really value the time. There's a tremendous amount of focus on using the available resources. They realize that this is a good opportunity."
Thiros said that tests will continue, with athletes being tested when they return to Pocatello from their hometowns, where many spent the spring and early summer after sports seasons and in-person classes were canceled.
After they're back in Pocatello, athletes will continue to be screened, and could be tested again if they show symptoms of COVID-19 or if they travel to high-risk areas.
The press release also said that Idaho State staff has met with local public health officials, and the athletic department is expected to release a plan soon to have fans at games in the fall. Thiros later confirmed to the Idaho State Journal that the plan is expected to be released next week.